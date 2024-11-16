Will Josh Jacobs play this week? Packers RB's status revealed for Week 11 showdown vs. Bears

Josh Jacobs will suit up for the Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon against the Chicago Bears. The star running back had a quad injury after the bye week, adding to fans' concerns following his ankle issue in Week 9.

After limited practices on Wednesday and Thursday, Jacobs participated fully on Friday. The Packers removed him from their injury report, confirming his availability against the Bears.

Emanuel Wilson and Chris Brooks will continue as backup options. Third-round rookie MarShawn Lloyd, who was designated to return from IR on Wednesday, faced an unexpected setback. He was diagnosed with appendicitis on Friday after missing seven games with an ankle sprain.

Josh Jacobs' availability maintains stability in Green Bay's ground game. He's averaged 17.6 carries and 84.7 rushing yards per game. He has recorded three rushing TDs and one receiving TD in nine appearances.

His commitment to physical play stands out.

"For me, man, it's just not giving up on a play," Jacobs said on Monday (via ESPN). "It's trying to go out there and give everything that I have and never feeling like I didn't try."

Josh Jacobs powers Packers' top-ranked ground attack

The former Raiders star has transformed Green Bay's rushing attack. His style has particularly impressed his teammates.

"He just brings a different dynamic," Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark said on Monday (via ESPN). "He's a true every-down back. ... He does a great job at bouncing in and out of the gaps -- but that fourth quarter comes around, it's hard to keep tackling that big dude."

Jacobs ranks second in rushing yards after contact behind Baltimore Ravens' Derrick Henry. He sits third in total rushing yards, trailing just Henry and Philadelphia Eagles' Saquon Barkley.

Under Josh Jacobs' leadership, the Packers have soared to third in rushing yards per game (154.8). They also rank fourth in yards per rush (5.0).

The Packers (6-3) will face the Bears (4-5) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

