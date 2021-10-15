Will Julio Jones play in Week 6 against the Bills?

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones injured his hamstring against the Indianapolis Colts at the end of September. Jones has missed the last two weeks of practice and games, with the Titans hoping that their newly acquired wide receiver won't miss any additional time.

But Titans fans may have gotten some good news this week in regards to Julio Jones possibly returning to the field sooner rather than later.

Will WR Julio Jones return Week 6?

Julio Jones returned to practice on Wednesday for the first time in over two weeks. Jones hasn't taken the field since Week 3 against the Colts when he injured his hamstring.

But now, with the news that Jones has returned to practice, it seems likely that he is going to start this upcoming week against the Buffalo Bills. This should help Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill with more options to target.

Julio Jones' teammate A.J. Brown also missed time with a hamstring injury but returned to the field last week, although he didn't have a huge impact in the offense.

Julio Jones dealt with a hamstring injury last season while playing with the Atlanta Falcons. Jones played nine games in 2020 with the Falcons, recording just 771 receiving yards and three touchdowns. It was the first time since 2013, that Julio Jones didn't have over 1,000 yards receiving.

The Tennessee Titans traded for Julio Jones, and a sixth-round draft pick, from the Atlanta Falcons in June of this year in exchange for draft picks in 2022 and 2023.

Before suffering the hamstring injury, Julio Jones had 204 receiving yards, which is still the most amongst Titans receivers. Jones also has 12 receptions but has yet to record his first touchdown as a member of the Tennessee Titans.

The Tennessee Titans are coming off a 37-19 road win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. But if Jones does take the field as expected, he and the offense are going to need to find a rhythm.

The Tennessee Titans are 3-2 and will take on a hot Buffalo Bills team that has won four straight after a Week 1 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Tennessee Titans are currently leading the AFC South as the only team in the division with a winning record. The Colts and Houston Texans are both 1-4 and the Jaguars have yet to get their first win at 0-5.

