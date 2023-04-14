Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is primed for a monster 2023-24 season. When it's all said and done, he just might come away with NFL MVP honors.

Fields was selected by the Bears with the 11th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. As a rookie, he threw for 1,870 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also rushed for 420 yards and two TDs.

Last season, Fields produced 2,242 passing yards, 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also rushed for 1,143 rushing yards (seventh-most in the league) and eight touchdowns.

Fields is one of only three quarterbacks in NFL history to rush for over 1,000 yards in a season. The other two are Michael Vick (2006) and current Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson, who accomplished the feat in both 2019 and 2020. In 2022, Fields was just 64 yards shy of breaking Jackson's single-season rushing record.

An NFL MVP winner usually plays on a team with a winning record. The 3-14 Bears obviously weren't a winning team last season. However, they've made several key additions to the roster this offseason, which could certainly lead to a much-improved 2023-24 campaign. In free agency, the team has signed players like linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards, right guard Nate Davis, defensive end DeMarcus Walker and the running back duo of D'Onta Foreman and Travis Homer.

Chicago's biggest move, though, was trading the No. 1 overall pick in this year's NFL Draft to the Carolina Panthers. In the deal, the Bears acquired wide receiver D.J. Moore and a boatload of draft picks, including the ninth overall pick this year.

Moore is a top-notch No. 1 receiver who should definitely help boost Fields' passing numbers. He recorded 888 receiving yards last season, but reached the 1,000-yard mark in each of the previous three seasons.

Does Justin Fields have a realistic shot at winning the 2023-2024 NFL MVP award?

Justin Fields has become one of the league's top rushing quarterbacks.

In 2019, Lamar Jackson proved that a quarterback who's known more for his running than his passing can win MVP. Fields could do the same next season if he continues to improve and his Bears squad can win a lot more than just three games.

So far, the Bears have upgraded on both sides of the football this offseason. They'll get even better if they make good decisions in the upcoming draft. They could use the ninth overall pick on a tackle like Ohio State's Paris Johnson or Northwestern's Peter Skoronski, who can protect Fields and help keep him healthy.

Fellow quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts and Joe Burrow may wind up as traditional MVP candidates in 2023, but don't be surprised if Justin Fields wins the award.

