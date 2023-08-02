Will Madden 24 be on Game Pass? All you need to know about EA’s latest offering

The highly-anticipated release of Madden 24 is just around the corner. The game will officially launch on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC on Aug. 18.

However, Madden 24 will not be on Game Pass at launch. Instead, a ten-hour trial will be available for Game Pass Ultimate and EA Play subscribers on Aug. 15.

Fans can expect the full Madden game to be available on Game Pass by Spring 2024. This is because Madden 23 was added fully to EA Play & Xbox Game Pass in February 2023, after the NFL season concluded.

Given the time frame of the previous launch, we can expect the game to come out on the service fully by April or May 2024. Ultimately, fans will need to wait for announcements from EA Sports or Microsoft regarding the launch of the simulation game on Game Pass.

A look at the highest-rated quarterbacks on Madden 24

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

The player ratings for Madden 24 were released last month and the quarterbacks naturally drew plenty of intrigue from fans. Here's a look at the top 10 highest-rated signal callers in the game:

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs - 99 OVR Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals - 95 OVR Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills - 94 OVR Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens - 91 OVR Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles - 88 OVR Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers - 87 OVR Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys - 87 OVR Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets - 86 OVR Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings - 84 OVR Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins - 83 OVR

Interestingly, the franchise mode for EA's latest offering will see the return of Training Camp along with a major changeup for the Trades system, and the addition of a new Weekly Strategy dynamic.

It's safe to say that there is plenty of excitement in store for Madden fans.