Will Michael Thomas play for the New Orleans Saints in 2021?

Michael Thomas hasn't set foot on the field this year for the New Orleans Saints and there's a chance he never will.

Michael Thomas had surgery on his ankle, and there was controversy behind the wide receiver undergoing the operation so late in the offseason that he would have to miss most of the 2021 season.

It also didn't help that Michael Thomas went dark after the surgery, leading to a rocky relationship between the player and team. The New Orleans Saints have Michael Thomas on the Physically Unable to Perform list and he won't be back until at least Week 6. Even when he's off the PUP list, Michael Thomas isn't guaranteed to be with the Saints.

The New Orleans Saints aren't too pleased with Michael Thomas between his unproductive 2020 season filled with injuries and his poor decision-making in the offseason. The roster is still good enough to make a playoff push and the Saints have won without Michael Thomas before, granted that was with Drew Brees.

Still, Jameis Winston showed the Saints are still in the fight after their Week 1 win over the Green Bay Packers. While having a talent like Michael Thomas would help, his contract is more of a nuisance than a necessity.

Where will Michael Thomas play in 2021?

Trading Michael Thomas this year saves them just $1.2 million, but $74.4 million over the next three years. $74 million can go a long way to rebuilding the defense and getting some additional weapons for Winston. Michael Thomas has no money guaranteed after this season and his contract wouldn't push away potential buyers. The only red flag would be if he can stay healthy.

The NFL trade deadline is just after Week 8 this year, giving the New Orleans Saints a small window to trade Michael Thomas. So, will Michael Thomas play with the New Orleans Saints this season? Yes, the Saints will likely have to play him at least one game to ensure teams his ankle holds up. There's a good chance he won't finish the season with them, though.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have plenty of cap space and a need for playmakers for Trevor Lawrence. Justin Herbert would love to have Michael Thomas on the L.A. Chargers, especially if Mike Williams is gone after this season. When it comes to the Kansas City Chiefs, you can never have too many weapons for Patrick Mahomes. There are quite a few teams that could show interest in Michael Thomas before the deadline on November 2nd.

