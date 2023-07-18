Will Nick Chubb get another contract extension? Projecting Browns RB’s future with $36,600,000 deal running out

Nick Chubb has cemented his place as of the NFL's top running backs as he enters his sixth season in the league. The four-time Pro Bowler inked a three-year, $36,600,000 contract extension with the Cleveland Browns in July 2021. That deal will expire after the 2024 season.

Chubb has been a key part of the Browns' offense over the last few seasons. He has finished in the top 10 in rushing yards in all five of his seasons in the league, which includes placing third last season with 1,525 yards.

The running back has finished inside the top 10 in touchdowns in four of his five seasons, including fifth with 12 touchdowns in 2022.

He has a strong case of getting an extension given his body of work with the franchise. However, there are a number of factors that could impact Nick Chubb and a potential extension with the Cleveland Browns.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter With no long-term deals for Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs and Tony Pollard, the last time a RB signed a long-term contract worth $10 million or more per year was Nick Chubb in 2021 — 716 days ago.

The biggest factor is quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was given a $230 million fully-guaranteed deal in March.

Watson will account for 7.57 percent of Cleveland's cap space this year but that will jump to 26.6 percent in 2024. What's more, the Browns have massive long-term deals with defensive end Myles Garrett and wide receiver Amari Cooper.

Their deals will account for a combined 23.25 percent of Cleveland's cap next year. General manager Andrew Berry will have no cap space in 2024 unless he restructures both Garrett's and Cooper's contracts to re-sign Chubb.

Chubb is fifth amongst active running backs with 6,341 yards and seventh with 48 touchdowns. His 84.5 yards per game is second to Jonathan Taylor (89.3 yards). The running back is fourth in Browns' history for yards and third for touchdowns.

There has been no indication by the Browns' front office to extend Chubb, but it would be a big surprise if they were to let him go.

How much will Nick Chubb make in 2023?

Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb

Nick Chubb is set to make a base salary of $10.850 million this upcoming season, the fifth-most among running backs. Rookie Bijan Robinson comes in at No. 1 with $13.7 million followed by Christian McCaffrey at $12 million.

Alvin Kamara ($11 million) and Aaron Jones ($10.965 million) are also ahead of Chubb.

Chubb running back will carry the second-biggest cap in 2023 with $14.850 million, behind Only Derrick Henry. Henry has a $16.4 million cap hit with the Tennessee Titans.

