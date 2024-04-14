Will O. J.  Simpson's brain be donated for CTE research? Late NFL RB's family lawyer makes stance clear

O. J. Simpson is no more, and he will vanish completely from the world - at least physically.

On Thursday, the former Hall of Fame running back, who was notorious for the alleged murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ronald Goldman, for which he was infamously acquitted, succumbed to prostate cancer, as announced by his family.

According to the New York Post, his family plans to burn his brain along with his body rather than send it to a research center for CTE. Simpson's attorney Malcolm LaVergne said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“With OJ everything’s wild, but I’ve been getting calls from medical centers that are doing CTE testing asking me for OJ’s brain . . . that is not happening.

“I may consult with the children on it, but I haven’t heard anything about it, so it’s just not going to happen. OJ wants all of his body cremated for his children to do what they see fit.”

When will O. J. Simpson be cremated?

The process for O. J. Simpson's cremation is already going smoothly, with Malcolm LaVergne and a doctor having signed off on the necessary paperwork and his four children expected to do the same by Monday.

When asked for a specific date for the cremation, LaVergne said:

“Tuesday is the predicted . . . day that he will actually be cremated. That’s what OJ wanted. Those are OJ’s wishes, and that’s what the kids are telling me.”

No plans for what happens to the ashes have been shared yet, but what's known is that the funeral service may be simple:

“Right now there’s no specific plans for a funeral service. There is however a possibility that there will be a celebration of life-type service at a later date and time which will be limited to Mr. Simpson’s close circle of friends and family.”

LaVergne has also spoken up on Ron Goldman, specifically how he promises to ensure that the alleged victim's family doesn't earn anything from his client's estate.

“It’s my hope that the Goldmans get zero, nothing. Them specifically. And I will do everything in my capacity as the executor or personal representative to try and ensure that they get nothing.”

Simpson's remains are being head at the Palm Southwest Crematorium.