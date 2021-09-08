Will Odell Beckham Jr.  play in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season?

Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the most gifted athletes in the NFL. When he went down with a torn ACL on October 25, 2020, it was a fair question if we'd seen the best of Beckham. He had a high ankle sprain in 2017 and since then his production hasn't matched what he did in his first three seasons.

The Cleveland Browns have been extremely cautious about working Odell Beckham back. He hardly participated in 11-on-11 drills during training camp. Beckham was held out of pre-season action as a precaution. Like Saquon Barkley, who suffered the same injury, Odell Beckham wants to be as close to 100 percent as possible.

Will Odell Beckham Jr. play in Week 1 for the Cleveland Browns?

Reports are he's 100 percent good to go

Browns Nation is ready to see Odell Beckham Jr. back on the field 👀 pic.twitter.com/aHQT547kcc — Browns Nation (@BrownsNationCP) September 5, 2021

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported that Odell Beckam is ready for Week 1. Beckham worked his way back slowly but looks to have regained his speed and quickness. Reports from the Cleveland Browns' training camp showed he was making athletic, leaping catches. His knee felt good enough to run full speed and it looked like he hadn't lost a beat.

Odell Beckham is 28 years old and will turn 29 in the middle of the season. He's still in his prime, but his injury history is hard to ignore. He's missed 30 games in his career and has only appeared in all 16 games twice. This season is 17 games, so it was smart for him to preserve his body as much as he did.

In this video from two weeks ago, Odell Beckham runs around a circle twice and catches a short pass. That exercise wouldn't be possible if his knee was still an issue. The star wide receiver will look to make an immediate impact in Week 1.

#Browns HC Kevin Stefanski won’t say if Odell Beckham Jr. will be ready come week one. However, it’s clear OBJ has consistently looked good at practice. pic.twitter.com/816dOHV45l — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) August 26, 2021

The Browns need Beckham this season and in Week 1

The Browns have a shot at the AFC North division. But they have aspirations of winning the Super Bowl as well. Beckham is an essential part of that becoming a reality. Jarvis Landry and Donovan Peoples-Jones are projected to have incredible seasons. But Beckham is a ceiling raiser.

At his best, Beckham has lightning-quick speed and athleticism no cornerback can match. At his best, Beckham has lightning-quick speed and athleticism no cornerback can match. He's unstoppable in the end-zone, never having dropped a target.

Odell Beckham Jr when targeted in the end zone during his career:



🔸 82 Targets

🔸 0 drops



The longest streak among active players 👀 pic.twitter.com/TjowteIw03 — PFF (@PFF) September 7, 2021

Also Read

The Kansas City Chiefs are the Browns' Week 1 opponent. The game could be an offensive shootout with Patrick Mahomes looking to start the season on fire. In a battle of passing attacks, the Browns will need Beckham to be his vintage self. He could end up being Baker Mayfield's favorite target. The Chiefs' secondary is vulnerable on the outside, so Beckham could be in for a monstrous performance.

Edited by Samuel Green