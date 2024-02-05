Will Pat Mahomes Sr. be legally allowed to travel for Super Bowl 2024? Latest updates on Patrick Mahomes' father's DWI arrest

The arrest of Patrick Mahomes' father, Pat Mahomes Sr., has thrown a lot of things into the air ahead of the big game next week. The QB's father was expected to be in the stands cheering on his son with the rest of his family and friends, but the legality of the situation got a lot murkier with the arrest.

Especially in cases of alcohol and driving, travel is often limited. Mahomes Sr. isn't going to jail, but crimes like the DUI he received over the weekend often result in the inability to travel. Is that the case for Pat Mahomes Sr.?

Can Pat Mahomes Sr. go to the Super Bowl?

Patrick Mahomes' father Pat Mahomes Sr. can legally go to the Super Bowl if he so chooses. There have been penalties laid out for his crime, but a travel ban that would keep him out of the game is not one of them.

TMZ reported:

"Judge James Meredith, who handled the case in Smith County, Texas on Sunday following Mahomes Sr.'s DWI arrest, tells us he didn't impose any travel ban on the elder Mahomes as part of his bond conditions."

This paves the way for the Kansas City Chiefs star's father to watch him, though TMZ noted that they weren't sure whether or not the QB would want his dad there after what has happened as it may be a "distraction."

Patrick Mahomes' dad can be in the stands at the Super Bowl

Nevertheless, the law won't prohibit Mahomes Sr. from making it to the big game. The arrest occurred on Sunday, one week before his son's start in the Super Bowl. If he wants to, he can travel to the game and watch his son with family and friends as they try to repeat as champions.

Mahomes' father has been in trouble before. This time, officials state that he's been banned from possessing or consuming alcohol or illegal drugs as part of his bond. He will also have to have an interlock device on his car and submit to random testing if he wants to make bond.

It's unclear how the son feels, but his father is legally allowed to drive or fly to watch them take on the San Francisco 49ers this weekend.