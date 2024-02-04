Why was Pat Mahomes Sr. arrested? Patrick Mahomes' father taken into custody by Tyler police

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' father Pat Mahomes Sr. has been charged with driving while intoxicated third time or more. Per KVUE News, he was taken into custody on Saturday night by Tyler police and the bond is expected to be set later on Sunday morning.

The news comes one week before the Super Bowl where the Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers. Back in 2019, Mahomes' father was arrested for DWI second or more and spent 40 days in jail.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This isn't the first time that a member of the Mahomes family has gotten in trouble, as the Chiefs' quarterback's brother Jackson Mahomes also faced legal issues related to alleged sexual battery last year.

This is a developing story, more details will be added once they are made available to the public.

Patrick Mahomes Sr. was once arrested at a Texas Tech game

Before Patrick Mahomes began his journey in the NFL, he used to play for Texas Tech in college. During one of his games against TCU, his father was arrested on charges of public intoxication.

It came after TCU's defensive end Breckyn Hager told reporters that the team's mission was to injure Mahomes during the game. After the game, TCU head coach Charlie Strong clarified that his team never intends to injure any other team's player. Given that TCU and Texas Tech are arch-rivals, tensions are always high during the games played between them.

Patrick Mahomes' father played in Major League Baseball as a starting pitcher. He started his career with the Minnesota Twins and spent four seasons there before being traded to the Boston Red Sox. Later in his career he also played for the New York Mets, Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs, and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

He played 11 years in MLB and had a win-loss record of 42-39 with an ERA of 5.47 and 452 strikeouts.