Will Patrick Mahomes play against Buffalo Bills?

Patrick Mahomes is set to lead his team to a second-straight Super Bowl appearance, as they take on the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game, on Sunday. After spending much of the week progressing through the league's mandatory concussion protocol, he was cleared to play in Sunday's title game. His availability was certainly up in the air after he was tackled by Cleveland Browns LB Mack Wilson, in last week's divisional playoff game. Mahomes had noticeable trouble staying on his own feet just moments after the play was over.

Here’s video of the Patrick Mahomes injury. Hard to tell what happened, but he’s running to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/vpIPx8yd8V — Andersen Pickard (@AndersenPickard) January 17, 2021

How Patrick Mahomes Got Through The Concussion Protocol

The NFL's concussion protocol has been a medical standard in the league for nearly 10 years, starting in 2011. It's a multi-step process that starts with the injured player demonstrating success in what's called, "symptom-limited activity", all the way to the final step of "full football activity", resulting in clearance to play in a game.

For more: https://t.co/99q7FWqbAq pic.twitter.com/rrM258lhFN — NFL (@NFL) January 22, 2021

The final step is completed after the player has been evaluated by both the team's physician and also an independent neurological specialist, that's been assigned to the team. Both specialists have to unanimously agree that the player is fit enough to continue playing, before that player is allowed on an NFL field.

Patrick Mahomes seemed to have progressed very well through the protocol, day by day. He was out on the practice field as soon as halfway through the week, appearing at his usual form.

Video from Patrick Mahomes at #Chiefs practice today. Clyde Edwards-Helaire also at practice today. pic.twitter.com/M2ijYZwUfX — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) January 21, 2021

This is something that doesn't happen often, if the injured player does indeed have a concussion. Though to add, a player in the protocol can be taken out of the process and cleared to play even as late as gameday.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will face the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game at 6:40 p.m., Sunday, for a spot in Super Bowl LV, against either the Packers or the Buccaneers.