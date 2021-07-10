Will the Seattle Seahawks and Jamal Adams reach a deal before training camp?

Last season, Jamal Adams made his intentions clear that he wanted out of the New York Jets and to play for a contender. He got just that when he was traded to the Seattle Seahawks last July in return for first- and third-round draft picks.

Adams is now entering the last year of his rookie contract and it appears that both he and the Seahawks want to finalize a contract extension before the start of training camp. But with just a few weeks until the Seahawks report to camp, how close are Jamal Adams and the Seahawks to a deal?

Will the Seahawks be able to re-sign Jamal Adams?

Jamal Adams had a very productive first season with the Seahawks in 2020. He set the record for most sacks in a season with a defensive back with 9.5. Adams also had 59 solo tackles and 83 combined tackles and made his third Pro Bowl team along with fellow safety Quandre Diggs. The two made an impact on defense all season long.

Entering the 2021 season, Jamal Adams ranks 26th amongst safeties in salary with a little over $5 million a year. Obviously with the caliber of play that he has shown in the first four seasons of his career, Adams is due for a significant pay increase.

The Seattle Seahawks were obviously very well aware that they would need to pay Jamal Adams when they traded for him. What the actual number would be remained unclear at the time. But using first- and third-round draft picks to get Adams, proved they were ready and willing to upgrade their secondary and that is exactly what they did.

There is little to no doubt that the Seahawks will get a contract extension done with Adams. A team like the Seahawks doesn't give up that much just to rent a player for two years considering how detrimental it could be to the future for sacrificing those draft picks.

With a salary cap increase in 2022, the Seahawks will have the necessary funds to make a deal happen that both the organization and Adams are happy with.

Going into his age 26 season, Adams has a lot of playing time ahead of him. And the Seattle Seahawks want to ensure that they are the team that he plays with for the rest of his career.

