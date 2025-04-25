Will Shedeur Sanders get drafted on Day 2? Coach Prime's son up against history after monumental slide

Shedeur Sanders has been one of the most polarizing quarterback prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft class. He was once thought of as the potential number-one overall pick, but his stock appeared to be falling as the draft approached.

The rumors that he would slide turned out to be true, as he ended up going undrafted in the first round. Two quarterbacks were selected on Day 1, but Sanders was not one of them. He is now hoping to be a Day 2 pick, but there's no guarantee that he won't continue to slide even further.

It may seem obvious at first that he will get picked at some point during the second round, but recent history suggests that may not be the case. Over the past three drafts combined, Will Levis has been the only quarterback picked in the second round of any of those drafts. Shedeur Sanders could join him as the next one, but either way, his massive drop has been shocking.

In the end, it's likely that he will be picked at some point on Day 2 this Friday night, which includes the second and third rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft. When that eventually happens is still yet to be seen and likley depends upon how teams view him as well as their overall roster needs.

Shedeur Sanders draft outlook entering Day 2

Shedeur Sanders

Two quarterbacks were selected during the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft and neither of them were Shedeur Sanders. The Tennessee Titans kicked things off by selecting Cam Ward with the number-one overall pick. The New York Giants followed that up by trading into the later stages oif the first round to pick Jaxson Dart after using their third-overall on Abdul Carter instead of a quarterback.

Several other teams are expected to be in the market for a quarterback, but apparently none of them thought highly enough of Sanders to pick him in the first round. This includes the Pittsburgh Steelers, New Orleans Saints, and Las Vegas Raiders.

The Steelers situation may be the most shocking, considering they don't have a starting quarterback on their roster currently. They are also without a second-round pick, so if they wanted Sanders, their 21st overall pick may have been the lone opportunity to get him. They instead went with defensive tackle Derrick Harmon, so it will be interesting to see who gambles on Sanders amid his monumental slide.

