Will Tee Higgins play in Week 6? Bengals WR’s status explored

Tee Higgins is in the final season of the four-year, $8.68 million contract he signed with the Cincinnati Bengals. Therefore, his performance in the 2023 NFL season will be vital in landing him a lucrative contract with the Bengals or with another team.

However, an injury forced him to miss their Week 5 game against the Arizona Cardinals. The Bengals still won the game despite his absence. However, his fantasy football owners might be growing weary if he is also inactive for Week 6.

What happened to Tee Higgins?

Higgins saw limited action in the Bengals’ Week 4 game against the Tennessee Titans due to a rib fracture. He finished the game with only two receptions for 19 yards, translating to 3.9 points in PPR mode. He was listed as questionable against the Cardinals, a game he eventually missed.

Ja’Marr Chase torched the Cardinals' defense in his absence with 15 receptions for 192 yards and three touchdowns. Those numbers earned him AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors.

The Cincinnati Bengals will face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6. They are coming off a dominating Week 4 Monday Night Football performance against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. The Bengals could use Higgins in that matchup, especially when cornerbacks Tariq Woolen and Devon Witherspoon can play physical defense on Chase.

But even if he suited up, Tee Higgins has been on a roller-coaster ride this season. After failing to register a reception in their Week 1 loss to the Cleveland Browns, he had 89 yards and two touchdowns versus the Baltimore Ravens.

He followed that up with two catches for 21 yards in Cincinnati’s victory over the Los Angeles Rams. Through four games, Higgins has averaged 7.4 fantasy points in PPR, a far cry from his 13.8 average last season. He’s also had a 28.3 percent catch rate this season.

Will Tee Higgins play in 2023 Week 6?

The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. reported that Tee Higgins was a limited participant during the team’s Wednesday practice. While this is a positive step toward his Week 6 availability, he remains questionable versus the Seahawks. Cincinnati’s Week 7 bye could also affect the team’s decision on him this week.

His practice status on Thursday and Friday will determine his status in their upcoming home game. If he is a full participant by Friday, he will likely suit up against the Seahawks, a team that ranks third worst in passing yards allowed per game (280).

But even if he will play, he has been largely disappointing in fantasy football this season. He had three subpar games against one solid performance. Therefore, he’s a flex option for Week 6 at best.