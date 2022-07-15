Will Tom Brady play till he's 50? Bucs QB gets candid about his NFL future

Tom Brady returned to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after a brief retirement. He also signed a huge deal with FOX to take up the role of commentator once his playing career is over with.

Tom Brady @TomBrady BREAKING NEWS: Nah just kidding, we did get the band back together to shoot 80 for Brady though. BREAKING NEWS: Nah just kidding, we did get the band back together to shoot 80 for Brady though. https://t.co/lmiCFulwrH

But does that mean 2022 will be his last year as a quarterback in the NFL? Maybe not. As the quarterback said in a recent interview with Variety, he’s taking it year to year.

"I really don’t. I would say it’s year to year: Could this be my last year? Absolutely. Could I change my mind? Absolutely. I’ve realized I don’t have five years left. I want to do it my way. I want to give it everything I got and see where I’m at. My body feels really good."

The return of the seven-time Super Bowl champion means the Buccaneers are relevant again. They are ranked among the top teams in the NFC going into the new season. Along with the Aaron Rodgers led Green Bay Packers and the defending champion Los Angeles Rams.

The signal caller says he’s still feeling good and it shows on the field. With each year, many expect him to start showing signs of slowing down, much like Peyton Manning in his final season.

Tom Brady will lead the Buccaneers once again on his quest for an unpresidented eighth Super Bowl Ring

The Buccaneers will go into this season a few pieces short of the team who won the Super Bowl a couple of years ago.The biggest loss was tight end Rob Gronkowski. Brady’s long time favorite target has entered his second retirement, and this one may just stick.

While he continues to contemplate the direction of his NFL career, he’s in a good position to win his eighth Super Bowl title. The Buccaneers should be able to make the playoffs out of a weak NFC South division. The Falcons are in rebuild mode, Carolina is in between quarterbacks and the Saints are getting Jameis Winston returning from an acl injury.

