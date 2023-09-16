Will Travis Kelce play in Week 2? Chiefs TE’s availability status vs. Jaguars explored

Travis Kelce hyperextended his knee during practice ahead of the start of this season. As a result, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end missed the game against the Detroit Lions.

The Chiefs also lost the game, and Kelce's absence played a huge part in it. Their offense never clicked and the receivers on their teams didn't play well. Jared Goff and the Lions came away with a big win and the Super Bowl champions were left with many questions about their team.

Will Travis Kelce play against the Jaguars?

Fortunately for the Chiefs, Travis Kelce will play in Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Apart from Kelce, Chris Jones will also be back, and the Chiefs will be at full strength against a very good Jaguars team.

Kelce's presence is huge for the Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes will have his safety blanket back, and the star tight end will also make the game easier for everyone around him.

Not only that, the running game will also get better and Isiah Pacheco could bounce back with a big game. Moreover, Kelce was gutted to miss Week 1, and he will likely have a big game against the Jaguars to show the people why the Chiefs should still be the Super Bowl favorites.

Chiefs are in great position for Week 2

With both Travis Kelce and Jones back, the Kansas City Chiefs are in a great position to come away with a win against the Jaguars. Currently, they are a -3.5-point favorite, and it won't be a surprise if they come away with a dominant win.

Kelce is coming off a great campaign, and he would love to start this season on a high note as well. Last season, he had 110 receptions for 1,338 yards and scored 12 touchdowns in 17 games.

There will be a lot of pressure on the Chiefs if they go 0-2 to start the season. However, both Mahomes and Kelce will try to make sure that they come away with a big win in Week 2.

