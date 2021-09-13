Will Trevor Lawrence rebound from first career regular season loss in Week 2 against Broncos?

The Jacksonville Jaguars drafted quarterback Trevor Lawrence as the first overall selection with the hope that he would take the franchise into a new chapter. That didn't happen. The Jaguars struggled against a Houston Texans team that most didn't have high expectations for.

The Jaguars 37-21 loss to the Texans was the first regular-season loss that Trevor Lawrence ever experienced. He was 68-0 in his football career. He had never lost a regular-season game at the high school or collegiate level at Clemson. Now, with his first loss, will Lawrence be able to bounce back and lead the Jags to their first win of the 2021 NFL season?

Can Trevor Lawrence bounce back against Broncos?

In his NFL debut, Trevor Lawrence went 28/51, 332 passing yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions. Lawrence, who was able to use his legs to make plays happen at Clemson, wasn't so fortunate on Sunday, where he had -2 rushing yards.

First career NFL TD for Trevor Lawrence 🙌



(via @NFL)

pic.twitter.com/SVwQQzGVLC — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 12, 2021

Lawrence did have some bright spots in his pro debut, with over 300 passing yards and three touchdowns. The three interceptions and only a 54% completion rate isn't a good start for the rookie quarterback.

In one instance, the Jaguars were backed up in their own end zone with a little over two minutes to go in the second quarter on a 2nd & 9, instead of a short pass to pick up yardage, Lawrence threw downfield, right, to the Texans' Vernon Hargreaves. Lawrence's decision-making abilities are something that he will need to clean up as he continues his rookie season.

Add it to his resume 📝



INT for Vernon Hargreaves III | @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/HiBGrcl61P — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 12, 2021

He may want to do that sooner rather than later as well. The Jacksonville Jaguars will host the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon in the team's home opener. The Broncos' defense is seen as one of the best in the league. Von Miller had two sacks against New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones in the Week 1 opener on Sunday. Lawrence was sacked just once by the Texans' defense.

The Jaguars' offensive line is capable of stopping opposing defenses, but Lawrence is going to need to make better passing decisions.

Also Read

In terms of the running game, Lawrence should lean on his running backs a little more when he can't get something going in the air. Running back Carlos Hyde had just 44 rushing yards and James Robinson had just 25 rushing yards. Both are veteran running backs who may be able to help Lawrence out and subside the interception rate a bit.

Edited by Henno van Deventer