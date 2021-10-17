2021 was supposed to be a make-or-break year for Tua Tagovaiola and the Miami Dolphins' rebuild. However, the Dolphins haven't been able to properly evaluate their quarterback yet. After throwing just four passes in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills, Tagovaila left the game with a rib injury.

Tagovaiola was placed on injured reserve, and Jacoby Brissett took his place. With Brissett under center, the Dolphins are 0-4. They now find themselves clinging to a small hope of making the postseason. If they lose to the Jacksonville Jaguars and go 1-5, their season is as good as over. Will Tua Tagovaiola be back to lead them?

Is Tua Tagovaiola playing tonight against the Jaguars?

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet The #Dolphins have activated QB Tua Tagovailoa off injured reserve and he’ll start. They also elevated WR Isaiah Ford and WR Kirk Merritt for Sunday’s game vs the #Jaguars The #Dolphins have activated QB Tua Tagovailoa off injured reserve and he’ll start. They also elevated WR Isaiah Ford and WR Kirk Merritt for Sunday’s game vs the #Jaguars.

NFL Network insider Ian Rappaport reported on Saturday that Tua Tagovaiola will start for the Dolphins. Head coach Brian Flores said Wednesday that the Dolphins were planning on playing him as long as practice went well. Rib injuries are something that can linger, so he may not be 100 percent.

But the Dolphins need to get Tua Tagovaiola reps so they can evaluate him. The NFL is a league of results, and he needs to show he's capable of leading the team to victories. Tua Tagovaiola has had a shaky start to his career, but Week 6 gives him an opportunity against an easy opponent to get his feet back under him.

Tua Tagovaiola will face a Jaguars defense that's vulnerable against the pass

The Jaguars' passing defense has been poor all season under head coach Urban Meyer. They have given up the seventh-most passing yards per game(286.6) in the NFL.

Players like Myles Jack, Tre Herndon and Rayshawn Jenkins were breakout candidates ahead of the season. All of them have disappointed, and the defense doesn't have any difference makers outside of Josh Allen.

Throwin Samoan @EliteTua

6 TD

8 INT

1146 yards

59% completion, 0-5 in his first 5 games. Tua Tagovailoa:

7 TD

0 INT

889 yards

62% completion, 4-1 in his first 5 games. Why doesn’t Lawrence get the overwhelming hate Tua got as a rookie? Just curious 🤔 Trevor Lawrence:6 TD8 INT1146 yards59% completion, 0-5 in his first 5 games. Tua Tagovailoa:7 TD0 INT889 yards62% completion, 4-1 in his first 5 games. Why doesn’t Lawrence get the overwhelming hate Tua got as a rookie? Just curious 🤔 #FinsUp Trevor Lawrence:

Another storyline to track is which of Tua Tagovaiola or Trevor Lawrence has the better game. Tagovaiola has received an overload of criticism for his play since the first five games of his career. But Lawrence has been downright bad at times to start the season and has escaped criticism from the media.

Both quarterbacks will look to prove they're capable of leading their teams into the future. The game will be played in London, the first time either player has played overseas.

The Dolphins will be glad to have Tua Tagovaiola back and will try to turn their season around. Three of their next four opponents are below .500, so they still have a chance.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar