Will Tyler Bass be released by franchise? Bills fans want team to cut kicker after losing to Chiefs over missed FG

The Buffalo Bills suffered a heartbreaking 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round on Sunday.

Buffalo had a chance to tie the game with 1:43 left on the clock, as it lined up for a 44-yard field goal. However, Bass pulled the kick to the right and it missed, letting Kansas City run out the clock and leave Buffalo with the win.

Following the loss, Bills fans took to social media to call for Bass to be cut after missing the game-tying kick.

"Cut Tyler Bass tomorrow. 2/5 in the postseason? Cost us the game? Get his ass out of here NOW."

"Fire Sean McDermott, Cut Tyler Bass"

"Please cut Tyler Bass and hold public tryouts for kicker."

"Cut tyler bass immediately, absolute loser. Should never play NFL football again."

Although Buffalo Bills fans want Bass to be cut, his contract likely makes it unlikely for him to be released as one fan pointed out. Bass signed a four-year contract extension through the 2027 season and has a $7,380,000 dead cap if he's released, so the money is tough to move on from the kicker.

Tyler Bass takes the blame for the missed kick

Following Tyler Bass missing the game-tying field goal, he took the blame for it.

"Ultimately, it's completely on me. I've got to do a better job of getting through to my target," Bass said after the game. "I've got to do a better job of playing it a little bit more left when you have a left-to-right [wind]. I've been here long enough to know that you have to do that.

"You know, I was trusting my line that I had in warmups. Hit a good ball, but it didn't work out. I feel terrible, you know? I love this team and it hurts. This one hurts bad. Yeah, I've got to do a better job. Totally on me."

Although Bass took the blame for missing the kick, at the post-game press conference, Josh Allen said the Bills loss isn't solely on Bass. Instead, he also took the blame for missing some throws which could have made that field goal easier or perhaps scored a touchdown.

"I wish [Bass] wouldn't have been put in that situation," Allen said. "You win as a team, you lose as a team. One play doesn't define a game. It doesn't define a season. I know people are going to be out there saying that. We got to be there for him because again, we execute a couple of plays prior, probably singing a different tune right now."

With the loss to the Chiefs, Buffalo will have plenty of questions including Bass' future in the offseason.

