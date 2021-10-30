Will Tyrod Taylor play in Week 8 against the Rams? Latest update on Texans QB

The Houston Texans have been one of the NFL's most ineffective offenses since losing Tyrod Taylor. Taylor led the Texans to a 37-21 victory in Week 1 but suffered a hamstring injury in Week 2. Taylor has missed five straight games, and the Texans had hoped he'd return for Week 8 against the Los Angeles Rams.

Unfortunately, they'll have to ride with rookie quarterback Davis Mills for one more game. Taylor was designated to return to practice on Wednesday, but on Friday the Texans ruled Taylor out in place of Mills. The Texans will have their work cut out for them against the 6-1 Rams.

Tyrod Taylor will not play against the Rams in Week 8

Texans head coach David Culley said that Tyrod Taylor isn't ready at the moment. He was only designated to practice on Wednesday, so he needs time to get back into rhythm and game shape.

Mills and the Texans will have the enormous task of beating the Rams in Week 8. The Rams have the NFL's fifth-highest scoring average of the season. Their defense is also ranked seventh in points per game allowed.

Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey have been the catalysts that make the Rams as lethal as they are on defense. The Texans' offensive line has played poorly this season and is vulnerable against the Rams front-seven.

Week 8 will also be the Texans' first game without running back Mark Ingram, who was traded to the Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday.

The Texans have been bad under Davis Mills

Since Mills became the starter for the Texans, their production has dropped off a cliff offensively. They average 13.9 points per game, the second-worst in the NFL, just ahead of the New York Jets.

Mills has struggled with holding onto the ball too long, a characteristic common amongst rookie quarterbacks. He also lacks the mobility to scramble and escape pressure. Tyrod Taylor is a mobile quarterback who adds another dimension to the offense with his ability to extend plays.

Brandin Cooks has done his best to show up for his team, but he's had little help. The second-leading wide receiver for the Texans is Chris Conley, who has just seven catches for 134 yards.

Tyrod Taylor being unavailable against the Rams is a blow to the Texans' confidence. Instead, they have to wait another week and hope Taylor can return to face the Miami Dolphins in Week 9.

