Will Zach Cunningham play today against the Jaguars? 

Zach Cunningham was a surprise release by the Houston Texans this week. Cunningham, just turned 27 and had 164 tackles for the Texans in 2020. However, the Tennessee Titans picked him up on Thursday in a move that has been received a lot of praise from fans and analysts alike.

But when asked about whether the newest acquisition would play in Week 14, head coach Mike Vrabel didn't want to talk about it. Vrabel stormed out of his press conference early after multiple questions about the linebacker. Before he abruptly left, however, he did answer if Zach Cunningham would play this week.

Zach Cunningham will not play today against the Jaguars.

Zach Cunningham attempts to tackle Chubba Hubbard in 2021

Vrabel says that Zach Cunningham won't play against the Jacksonville Jaguars this week. However, Cunningham should suit up in Week 15 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Vrabel wants him to have time to adjust to the Titans' scheme and get some valuable practice time in before he opts to have Cunningham suit up for a game.

Buck Reising @BuckReising Mike Vrabel was NOT here for the Zach Cunningham questions today lmao Mike Vrabel was NOT here for the Zach Cunningham questions today lmao https://t.co/eOzptcMsTr

The Texans switched to a 4-3 defensive scheme this season, which could be one reason why Cunningham's production took a dip from his 2020 level. Now that he's with the Titans, he'll be in a 3-4 scheme again.

Zach Cunningham is an inside linebacker who is most effective at delivering big hits and being a run-stuffer. His coverage skills aren't the best, but Rashaan Evans and Jayon Brown can mask that weakness in his game.

The Titans' defense is one of the most formidable in the AFC. They've received major contributions from young pillars Jeffery Simmons and Harold Landry III. Adding Cunningham to the mix only makes them more dangerous as the playoffs near closer.

Austin Stanley @AustinStanley81



FRONT

-Bud Dupree

-Jeffery Simmons

-Denico Autry

-Harold Landry

-Teair Tart

-Ola Adeniyi



ILB

-David Long Jr

-Rashaan Evans

-Jayon Brown

-Zach Cunningham



DB

- Kevin Byard

- Amani Hooker

- Kristian Fulton

- Janoris Jenkins

- Elijah Molden #Titans potential playoff defense:FRONT-Bud Dupree-Jeffery Simmons-Denico Autry-Harold Landry-Teair Tart-Ola AdeniyiILB-David Long Jr-Rashaan Evans-Jayon Brown-Zach CunninghamDB- Kevin Byard- Amani Hooker- Kristian Fulton- Janoris Jenkins- Elijah Molden #Titans potential playoff defense:FRONT-Bud Dupree-Jeffery Simmons-Denico Autry-Harold Landry-Teair Tart-Ola AdeniyiILB-David Long Jr-Rashaan Evans-Jayon Brown-Zach CunninghamDB- Kevin Byard- Amani Hooker- Kristian Fulton- Janoris Jenkins- Elijah Molden

The Titans' run defense has already been one of the best in the league up to this point. They've allowed the sixth-fewest yards per game on the ground with 97.8. They've been an oft-injured group in the secondary, which is why they've allowed so many points.

Having Cunningham available against the Steelers will be significant, as Najee Harris has been Pittsburgh's best player this season. After that game, the Titans will face the San Fransisco 49ers, who rely on their running game a lot.

Also Read Article Continues below

For a player with the pedigree of Zach Cunningham to be available with five weeks left in the season is a rarity. The Titans were smart by adding him to the roster, even if he is still a week away from playing.

Edited by David Nyland