"Willing to do everything except pay the man" , "Gave away his jersey number" - NFL fans left speculating over Odell Beckham Jr's future following Rams' locker room gesture

Odell Beckham Jr. and the Rams have had quite the relationship dynamic going on for quite some time. Beckham is still a free agent and the Rams would still love an additional offensive piece to fall into their lap.

However, a deal has not been made. That said, while the Rams haven't signed the wide receiver, they've kept his locker open, according to Rams insider Jourdan Rodrigue. According to the insider, the nameplate has stayed in its same spot even though he's not on the team. A sea of fans reacted to news of the uncharacteristic gesture. Here's how she put it:

Jourdan Rodrigue @JourdanRodrigue The Rams kept a full locker - plus name plate - open for Odell Beckham Jr in their locker room at Thousand Oaks. The Rams kept a full locker - plus name plate - open for Odell Beckham Jr in their locker room at Thousand Oaks.

In response, one fan said the team was willing to spare no expense except the wide receiver's salary.

Cujo @TylerTheCorujo @JourdanRodrigue Yeah but they gave away his jersey number…. @JourdanRodrigue Yeah but they gave away his jersey number….

BuffaloWill941 @BuffaloWill941 @JourdanRodrigue @MattParrino Did they do the same thing for Von Miller? 🤣🤣 @JourdanRodrigue @MattParrino Did they do the same thing for Von Miller? 🤣🤣

This Bears fan claims the wide receiver will have a new team soon, thanks to an unforeseen wide receiver injury.

Bearsfan4life @80sBearfan4life @JourdanRodrigue @MountChilwell19 Wait for a huge WR injury during the season and someone will call him. @JourdanRodrigue @MountChilwell19 Wait for a huge WR injury during the season and someone will call him.

PeteG @LiveFree0rDie76 @JourdanRodrigue Man just needs to get signed and put on IR so I can do the same in fantasy @JourdanRodrigue Man just needs to get signed and put on IR so I can do the same in fantasy

Rambo @RDLitka @JourdanRodrigue We can only cross our fingers and hope!! I think our WR room is extremely strong, but with OBJ ready for the post season, we would be unstoppable!! @JourdanRodrigue We can only cross our fingers and hope!! I think our WR room is extremely strong, but with OBJ ready for the post season, we would be unstoppable!!

Odell Beckham Jr. in recent years

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Arizona Cardinals v Los Angeles Rams

The Rams wide receiver has had an eventful past few seasons. In 2018, the wide receiver was a member of the New York Giants, effectively working as a face of the franchise. In 2022, he's a free agent and a Super Bowl Champion.

After five years of being with the New York Giants, Beckham and the team decided to go their separate ways. The wide receiver joined the AFC in landing with the Cleveland Browns. He was traded to Cleveland for a first- and third-round pick along with safety Jabril Peppers. Baker Mayfield was on the team and things appeared to be turning around, with Beckham being seen by many as the cherry on top.

Initially, he saw success with his new team, earning 1035 yards and four touchdowns. However, things went downhill over the following season and a half. In 2020, he earned just 319 yards and three touchdowns. In 2021, he earned 232 yards and no touchdowns with the team in his six games of action.

Frustration boiled over as the wide receiver pushed for a mid-season release and joined the Los Angeles Rams. As a member of the team, the wide receiver served as one of the catalysts pushing the team to the Super Bowl. However, his contributions to the team ended early in the Super Bowl when he tore his ACL near the beginning of the big game.

The team still found a way to win the Super Bowl, but the wide receiver's deal was up. Still mending from his injury, the wide receiver is waiting for the right call. Will Los Angeles finally make a move or will another team snag the wide receiver?

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by James Meyers