"Willing to do everything except pay the man" , "Gave away his jersey number" - NFL fans left speculating over Odell Beckham Jr's future following Rams' locker room gesture

Odell Beckham Jr. and the Rams have had quite the relationship dynamic going on for quite some time. Beckham is still a free agent and the Rams would still love an additional offensive piece to fall into their lap.
However, a deal has not been made. That said, while the Rams haven't signed the wide receiver, they've kept his locker open, according to Rams insider Jourdan Rodrigue. According to the insider, the nameplate has stayed in its same spot even though he's not on the team. A sea of fans reacted to news of the uncharacteristic gesture. Here's how she put it:
The Rams wide receiver has had an eventful past few seasons. In 2018, the wide receiver was a member of the New York Giants, effectively working as a face of the franchise. In 2022, he's a free agent and a Super Bowl Champion.
After five years of being with the New York Giants, Beckham and the team decided to go their separate ways. The wide receiver joined the AFC in landing with the Cleveland Browns. He was traded to Cleveland for a first- and third-round pick along with safety Jabril Peppers. Baker Mayfield was on the team and things appeared to be turning around, with Beckham being seen by many as the cherry on top.
Initially, he saw success with his new team, earning 1035 yards and four touchdowns. However, things went downhill over the following season and a half. In 2020, he earned just 319 yards and three touchdowns. In 2021, he earned 232 yards and no touchdowns with the team in his six games of action.
Frustration boiled over as the wide receiver pushed for a mid-season release and joined the Los Angeles Rams. As a member of the team, the wide receiver served as one of the catalysts pushing the team to the Super Bowl. However, his contributions to the team ended early in the Super Bowl when he tore his ACL near the beginning of the big game.
The team still found a way to win the Super Bowl, but the wide receiver's deal was up. Still mending from his injury, the wide receiver is waiting for the right call. Will Los Angeles finally make a move or will another team snag the wide receiver?