Wink Martindale landing spots: 5 best destinations for former Giants DC

Wink Martindale has left his position as the New York Giants' defensive coordinator as coaching changes continue apace after the end of the 2023 NFL regular season. As per reports, he was the one who tendered his resignation and is expected to be joined by his assistants.

In a woebegone season for the Giants, he is one of the few that comes out with some credit. Even though New York's defense was ranked towards the bottom of the league, there is wide acknowledgment that Wink Martindale did the best with the resources available. That should stand him in good stead with other teams that will now look to tap him up.

Landing spots and positions for Wink Martindale after resigning as Giants DC

#5 - Washington Commanders, DC

The Washington Commanders are going for a rebuild this offseason after parting ways with Ron Rivera. They are under a new ownership and they want to turn the franchise around after years in the doldrums. Much of the discussion regarding this vacancy has been on the offensive side. It revolves around who will be the new quarterback or if they will stay with Sam Howell under center.

But whoever is the new coach will need to hire an experienced defensive coordinator as well. The Commanders were the worst defense in the league in terms of yards allowed (388.9/game). They got rid of two of their former first round picks, Chase Young and Montez Sweat, during the season and will need rebuild the pass rush. Wink Martindale specializes in such assignments.

As a member of the New York Giants, he also has familiarity with the division. The only reason this might not work is we do not know who the head coach will be. If Washington's owners want to make a statment splash and get someone like Bill Belichick, then he will be in-charge of the defense as well and that might close the chance for Wink Martindale.

#4 - Los Angeles Chargers, DC

The Los Angeles Chargers are looking for a new head coach after firing Brandon Staley during the season. They are expected to look at offensive-minded coaches, marking a clean break from the previous direction they had taken. Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and Michigan head coach and national champion Jim Harbaugh have been mooted as possibilities to bring the best out of Justin Herbert.

But their problems go far beyond just a stale offense. They allowed 362.9 yards per game this season, which was the fifth-worst in the league. In fact, it was one place below Wink Martindale's defense, despite having players like Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack. Imagine the former Giants defensive coordinator getting pass-rushers like this! It could be a match made in heaven.

#3 - Jacksonville Jaguars, DC

While Wink Martindale resigned as the defensive coordinator of the Giants, the Jacksonville Jaguars fired theirs after a season in which they missed the playoffs. Mike Caldwell's departure leaves a vacant spot to be filled.

They have Pro Bowl linebacker Josh Allen and tackle machine Foyesade Oluokun available to turn up the heat on the opposing quarterback. Wink Martindale, who likes to bring pressure often would love to have such players at his disposal.

As they look to reduce the pressure on Trevor Lawrence, retooling the defense might be where they start. They gave up 342.8 yards per game, which needs to be significantly improved for them to compete.

#2 - Philadelphia Eagles, DC

The Philadelphia Eagles are still not out of the playoffs but even then it is clear that some change is needed in terms of their defensive coordinator. They finished 11-6 and lost five of their last six games. They gave up 356.1 yards per game, which is towards the bottom of the league. Their 25.2 points allowed per game is the third-worst in the regular season.

This is despite having great talent to put pressure on the opposition through the likes of Haason Reddick, Jalen Carter, Josh Sweat, and Brandon Graham. It is a widely recognized problem even within the organization and led to head coach Nick Sirianni taking defensive coordinator Sean Desai off defensive play-calling duties and giving it to Matt Patricia towards the end of the season. But results have not improved and they might need to get someone new.

Wink Martindale has familiarity with the NFC East having coached the Giants. New York also allowed 23.9 points per game this year, despite not having players like the Eagles have. He could be a great fit for the franchise.

#1 - Atlanta Falcons, HC

The Atlanta Falcons got rid of Arthur Smith making him the first casualty on Black Monday this year. The biggest problem they have is on offense as Desmond Ridder has not turned out to be as good as they had hpped. Even an offensive-minded coach like Smith could not get the best out of him.

The Falcons might look to explore a different method going forward. They know that they have a great young running back, Bijan Robinson, on offense. They also have a great safety in Jessie Bates. Building a team that is great on defense and is run-dominated might be the best way to go for them.

They are currently eighth in the draft order for 2024 and are unlikely to get a quarterback like Drake Maye or Caleb Williams. They might do better to just load up on defense instead and then hand over the reins to Wink Martindale.