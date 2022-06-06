VIDEO: WNBA star and Olympic champion reveals her hilarious response to meeting her idol Tom Brady

Tom Brady showed up at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, home of the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces, to take in a game as he was in town for 'The Match' golfing event.

Aces guard Kelsey Plum had a chance to meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback before the game. At the postgame news conference, the reigning WNBA Sixth Woman of the Year was extremely excited to see her favorite athlete in attendance for the game:

“Tom Brady is my favorite athlete. They came before the game and said ‘Listen, Tom Brady is coming to the game,’ and I said ‘Shut up, no he’s not.’”

The WNBA champion made it known that she wanted to make her meeting with the three-time NFL MVP one he would never forget. Thus, she decided to bark at him, stating:

“We played the first half, and I walked out, and I was just like ‘Don’t say anything, don’t say anything.' And then I locked eyes with him, and I was like ‘Screw it.’ I went right up to him, I dapped him up, gave him a big hug. I was like ‘Man, you’re a dog, I love you.’”

Plum’s teammate, Aces forward A’ja Wilson, said Plum barked at the seven-time Super Bowl-winning player:

“This woman just barked at Tom Brady”

Plum and the Aces defeated the Connecticut Sun by a score of 89 –81 as Plum had 18 points, seven assists, and four rebounds in the win.

Tom Brady and the upcoming 2022 Season

Carolina Panthers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The quarterback was set to retire in February but decided in March to play in his incredible 23rd season in the NFL. He’ll enter his third season with the Buccaneers, looking to win another Super Bowl as Tampa Bay fell to the Los Angeles Rams at home in the Divisional Round of the playoffs last season.

The 44-year-old led the NFL in the 2021 season in passing yards with 5,316 yards and passing touchdowns with a 43.

He and the Buccaneers will look to get back to the Super Bowl this upcoming season. It seems almost a given that Plum will be watching as her idol tries to win his eighth Lombardi Trophy.

