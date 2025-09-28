  • home icon
  "Wonder why they go broke when they retire": NFL fans rip Malik Nabers' blingy fashion choice before facing Justin Herbert's Chargers in Week 4

"Wonder why they go broke when they retire": NFL fans rip Malik Nabers' blingy fashion choice before facing Justin Herbert's Chargers in Week 4

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Sep 28, 2025 18:48 GMT
NFL fans rip Malik Nabers
NFL fans rip Malik Nabers' blingy fashion choice before facing Justin Herbert's Chargers in Week 4

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers was spotted wearing diamond-encrusted beads in his hair ahead of the Week 4 clash between the New York Giants and the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. As the NFL's official Instagram page posted a short clip of Nabers flaunting his hairdo, fans shared their takes.

"Rich and bored," one fan said.
"Future 30 for 30 kinda episode explaining how he went broke," another fan said.
"Too bad those diamonds don’t help him get the ball," a fan said.

Source: (Via Instagram/ @NFL)
Source: (Via Instagram/ @NFL)

More NFL fans shared their takes.

Source: (Via Instagram/ @NFL)
Source: (Via Instagram/ @NFL)

In Week 1 against the Commanders, Nabers was targeted 12 times, caught five passes and gained 71 yards. In Week 2 versus the Cowboys, he had a big game. 13 targets, nine catches, 167 yards and two touchdowns.

Week 3 against the Chiefs was quiet, with just two catches for 13 yards from seven targets.

Overall, he has 16 catches, 251 yards and two touchdowns.

Malik Nabers' game-day look for the Week 4 clash against the Chargers

For the Week 4 game against the Chargers, Malik Nabers showed up in a dark denim jacket with matching jeans over a plain white t-shirt. He had a big chain with a shiny pendant that said “UEEK" around his neck.

The New York Giants shared the look on their official Instagram page.

UPDATE: During the Giants’ Week 4 game, Nabers hurt his right knee while trying to catch a deep pass from rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart in the second quarter. He stayed down holding his leg, and trainers rushed over. The team called for a cart, and Nabers was taken to the locker room to get checked out, according to NBC Sports.

Odell Beckham Jr. praised Malik Nabers following his Week 2 performance

After his explosive Week 2 performance against the Dallas Cowboys, an ex-New York Giants star complimented Malik Nabers. As Nabers shared a gratitude post on Instagram, writing "LEEK" "H1M," Odell Beckham Jr. commented:

"Sheeeees.🔥"

Comamnders quarterback Jayden Daniels also commented:

"Leeeekkk."

Ex-Cowboys All-Pro Dez Bryant wrote:

"What a game boss."
Source: (Via Instagram/ @cantguard_malik)
Source: (Via Instagram/ @cantguard_malik)

Nabers joined the New York Giants in 2024 after being picked in the first round of the NFL Draft with the No. 6 pick. Nabers signed his four-year rookie contract with the New York Giants on May 9, 2024, valued at $29.2 million.

Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury

Twitter icon

Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.

Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.

She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.

Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.

When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion.

