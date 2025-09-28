"Wonder why they go broke when they retire": NFL fans rip Malik Nabers' blingy fashion choice before facing Justin Herbert's Chargers in Week 4

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers was spotted wearing diamond-encrusted beads in his hair ahead of the Week 4 clash between the New York Giants and the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. As the NFL's official Instagram page posted a short clip of Nabers flaunting his hairdo, fans shared their takes.&quot;Rich and bored,&quot; one fan said.&quot;Future 30 for 30 kinda episode explaining how he went broke,&quot; another fan said.&quot;Too bad those diamonds don’t help him get the ball,&quot; a fan said.Source: (Via Instagram/ @NFL)More NFL fans shared their takes.Source: (Via Instagram/ @NFL)In Week 1 against the Commanders, Nabers was targeted 12 times, caught five passes and gained 71 yards. In Week 2 versus the Cowboys, he had a big game. 13 targets, nine catches, 167 yards and two touchdowns.Week 3 against the Chiefs was quiet, with just two catches for 13 yards from seven targets.Overall, he has 16 catches, 251 yards and two touchdowns.Malik Nabers' game-day look for the Week 4 clash against the ChargersFor the Week 4 game against the Chargers, Malik Nabers showed up in a dark denim jacket with matching jeans over a plain white t-shirt. He had a big chain with a shiny pendant that said “UEEK&quot; around his neck. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe New York Giants shared the look on their official Instagram page.UPDATE: During the Giants’ Week 4 game, Nabers hurt his right knee while trying to catch a deep pass from rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart in the second quarter. He stayed down holding his leg, and trainers rushed over. The team called for a cart, and Nabers was taken to the locker room to get checked out, according to NBC Sports.Odell Beckham Jr. praised Malik Nabers following his Week 2 performanceAfter his explosive Week 2 performance against the Dallas Cowboys, an ex-New York Giants star complimented Malik Nabers. As Nabers shared a gratitude post on Instagram, writing &quot;LEEK&quot; &quot;H1M,&quot; Odell Beckham Jr. commented:&quot;Sheeeees.🔥&quot;Comamnders quarterback Jayden Daniels also commented:&quot;Leeeekkk.&quot;Ex-Cowboys All-Pro Dez Bryant wrote:&quot;What a game boss.&quot;Source: (Via Instagram/ @cantguard_malik)Nabers joined the New York Giants in 2024 after being picked in the first round of the NFL Draft with the No. 6 pick. Nabers signed his four-year rookie contract with the New York Giants on May 9, 2024, valued at $29.2 million.