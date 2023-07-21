Worst NFL owners in the league: Revising state of play after Dan Snyder's $6,050,000,000 Commanders exit

The National Football League will now muster up candidates for a new worst proprietor after Dan Snyder, owner of the Washington Commanders, agreed in essence to give up the organization for $6,050,000,000 to an entity headed by Josh Harris. It also includes basketball great Earvin "Magic" Johnson.

Since 1999, Dan Snyder had controlled the bulk of the Commanders, a miserable 24-year span during which the team's attendance went from top to last. Dan Snyder's history serves as a cautionary tale for anyone who would like to buy an NFL team.

These businessmen have left many of their followers wondering how they got so rich in the first place, whether it was through constant controversies, excess spending or just plain stupid judgments when running their organizations.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top 5 worst NFL owners after Dan Snyder's exit

#1 - Jimmy Haslam, Cleveland Browns

After Dan Snyder, Jimmy Haslam is arguably now the worst owner in the NFL.

Under the Haslams' management, the Cleveland Browns have typically had a terrible cycle. Haslam will always remember the story about how a homeless man may have persuaded him to choose Johnny Manziel, who ended up becoming one of the biggest failures in NFL history.

Although Haslam was never convicted, there was also a fraud conspiracy at Pilot Flying J, a truck stop business owned by the Haslam family.

#2 - Dean Spanos, Los Angeles Chargers

When discussing some of the most catastrophic NFL proprietors, nepotism often comes up. Dean Spanos, who received the Chargers organization from his dad, Alex Spanos, fits this description.

The Chargers made San Diego their base of operations in 1961, but Spanos moved the team to Los Angeles after numerous failed attempts to construct a brand-new, taxpayer-funded stadium in San Diego.

The infamously frugal Spanos chose the financial advantages of sharing an arena with the Rams in Los Angeles rather than lobbying for an alternative in their almost 60-year home base or just providing the cash for a facility himself.

Despite possessing the services of elite players like Phillip Rivers and Justin Herbert for extended periods of time, the team has frequently produced substandard results under the leadership of Dean Spanos.

#3 - Janice McNair, Houston Texans

Janice McNair acquired her late husband Bob McNair's 80% ownership stake in the Houston Texans five years ago. She and her husband co-founded the team in 1999, and today she is the richest female sports proprietor in the whole country.

Sadly, her tenure as CEO has been tarnished by subpar on-field performance and the fallout from the Deshaun Watson affair. The McNair clan will be hoping that the team's new head coach, DeMeco Ryans, can guide it to better times.

#4 - Sheila Ford Hamp, Detroit Lions

Of all the NFL teams, the Detroit Lions have the smallest operational budget.

In 2020, Sheila Ford Hamp succeeded her mom Martha Firestone Ford as owner of the Lions, making history as the first time two women traded control of an NFL franchise. The general manager and head coach were fired as Ford Hamp's first action. Despite recent flashes of life from the side, it will be difficult to overcome the stigma associated with not having picked up a postseason win since 1991.

JP Finlay @JPFinlayNBCS Waking up and realizing Dan Snyder is gone.

#5 - Stephen Ross, Miami Dolphins

Ross makes this list because of his overarching ineptitude. Ross has had a string of disappointing seasons in Miami.

A racial discrimination complaint and open allegations that Ross tried to pay the coach to forfeit games in order to secure a high draft pick resulted from Ross's mysterious firing of HC Brian Flores.

Ross comes off as unethical due to the bribery allegation, and he comes off as incompetent due to everything else. It will be challenging to alter that opinion anytime soon.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of domestic violence