“Would be a dream come true” - When Garrett Wilson spoke about playing together with Justin Fields before 2021 NFL draft

After parting ways with veteran Aaron Rodgers, despite a year remaining on his contract, the Jets signed quarterback Justin Fields in free agency. It helped them maintain a young team to build upon while reuniting wide receiver Garrett Wilson with Fields.

ESPN's Rich Cimini reported on Saturday that Garrett Wilson had dreamed about it at the NFL scouting combine in 2022.

“If that would happen, that would be awesome,” Wilson said.

However, it would have been a wild fantasy for Garrett Wilson to end up on the same team as his former Ohio State teammate Justin Fields. Fields was drafted in 2021 as the No. 11 pick by the Chicago Bears.

Meanwhile, WR Garrett Wilson was projected as one of the top 15 prospects in the 2022 NFL draft. On the other hand, the Bears had traded their first-round pick to the Giants in 2021. So, the chances of Wilson aligning with his favorite signal-caller were minimal at best. Wilson was eventually picked at No. 10 by the NY Jets.

“I haven't really thought about where I'd be playing," Wilson said. "Anywhere would be a blessing. Definitely, to link back up with Justin – and to do that on the NFL level – would be a dream come true, for sure.”

However, three years after this interview, Wilson’s wish is getting fulfilled.

The NY Jets released NFL legend Aaron Rodgers and star wide receiver Davante Adams following their failed experiment. New coach Aaron Glenn decided to move past Rodgers and build a new team around younger talents such as Breece Hall, Justin Fields and Garrett Wilson.

They signed Fields to a two-year, $40 million contract with hopes to revamp their side. Excited by the news, Wilson tweeted:

“What u mad ab. U know what time it is.”

Garrett Wilson with Aaron Rodgers and Justin Fields as a duo

Garrett Wilson and Justin Fields formed an elite QB-WR duo with the Ohio State Buckeyes from 2019-20. Wilson caught 66 passes for 1,031 yards and nine TDs in 22 games.

Meanwhile, Wilson and Aaron Rodgers played 14 games together, and Wilson caught 86 passes for 911 yards and six TDs. However, not everything was well between the two, as reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport in December. The Jets eventually slumped to a 5-12 record last season.

