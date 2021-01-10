Stefon Diggs' path to college, the NFL, and the Bills

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen faked a handoff to his running back and stepped back to look downfield to see his favorite target, Stefon Diggs, wide open. As the ball soared through the air, Diggs separated from the Colts defensive back and hauled in the pass at the edge of the end zone. The score brought the Bills up 13 points in the fourth quarter, on their way to the franchise's first playoff win in decades. At the center of it, as he has been all season, was the Bills new star, Diggs.

Stefon Diggs' path to college:

The 6 foot nothing, 185 pound Stefon Diggs was one of the most dynamic high school players in the country in the early 2010s. He ran a 4.45 40-yard dash and dominated for Our Lady of Food Counsel High School in Maryland.

As a member of the college recruiting class of 2012, Diggs was the 13th ranked recruit with an ESPN scout grade of 84 — four stars.

An ESPN analyst, in 2012, said Diggs was "very impressive, yet raw athlete that doubles as a wide receiver and running back. He possesses very good size, a thick build and some natural strength."

Diggs at Maryland

After dozens of big-program offers, and visits to Florida, Auburn, Cal, and Ohio State, Diggs ultimately chose to commit to Maryland.

In three seasons and 28 games at Maryland, Diggs caught 150 passes for 2227 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also added 32 rushing attempts for 187 yards in his three seasons. In Diggs' sophomore and junior season he led the Terrapins to two bowl games.

Diggs in the NFL

Advertisement

Despite the statistical and team success, Diggs fell to the fifth round of the 2015 NFL draft and was selected 146th overall by the Minnesota Vikings.

In his rookie season Diggs broke on to the scene with 720 yards and four touchdowns in just 13 games (nine started). In five years with the Vikings he caught 534 passes in 70 games for 4,623 yards and 30 TD.

After on and off field issues due to sharing targets with Adam Theilen, Diggs was traded to the Bills in 2020. Diggs led Buffalo, and the NFL, in receptions and receiving yards in 2020.