Xavier McKinney landing spots: Where should ex-Giants safety land in 2024 NFL Free Agency?

Xavier McKinney may soon be free to shop himself around the league.

On Tuesday, it was reported that the New York Giants would not be franchise tagging the free safety ahead of 2024 free agency. Drafted 36th overall in 2020, he had been a prolific contributor in his four seasons, posting 279 tackles (180 solo), 1.5 sacks, 27 pass deflections, and nine interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), and also being a key contributor in the team's surprise playoff run in 2022.

Nevertheless, the Giants and McKinney's agent David Mulugheta will reportedly continue discussing a possible extension, with the New York Post's Paul Schwartz reporting "there's still a chance he’s back." But if that does not happen, these teams will be great fits for him.

5) Los Angeles Rams

Ahkello Witherspoon headlines the Rams' free agent class

The Los Angeles Rams currently boast one of the best front sevens in the league. Aaron Donald is a future first-ballot Hall of Famer who has been nothing short of prolific and dominant, while Kobie Turner, Ernest Jones, and Byron Young have been great complements for him.

And then there is the secondary. Both Ahkello Witherspoon and Jordan Fuller will become free agents, leaving the team with a dearth of top-notch defensive backs. If McKinney is available, he will represent an upgrade from the likes of Quentin Lake and Russ Yeast.

4) Baltimore Ravens

Kyle Hamilton couse use more safety help

Why would a defensively stout team like the Baltimore Ravens seek someone like Xavier McKinney when they already have Pro Bowlers Marlon Humphrey and Kyle Hamilton?

Depth.

A good number of defensive backs headline the Ravens' free agency list, including safeties Geno Stone and Daryl Worley. While Marcus Williams has been stellar since joining in 2022 from the New Orleans Saints, he has also recently had a shoulder injury that may limit his involvement. So it would be wise for Eric DeCosta to splurge in insurance for him.

3) Green Bay Packers

Darnell Savage is among a group of free agent defensive backs in Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers overachieved in 2023 mainly because of Jordan Love and his offense, but their defense also deserves credit, especially the secondary.

Even as he lost Rasul Douglas midseason to the Buffalo Bills, Jaire Alexander still had major help in safeties Darnell Savage and Jonathan Owens. Together, they helped the team go as far as the Divisional Round.

But there is catch: both will be free agents next week. At least one of them could stay, but adding depth in the form of McKinney could certainly help.

2) Los Angeles Chargers

Derwin James could use more safety help

Derwin James Jr. is undoubtedly one of the top safeties in the NFL. A three-time All-Pro and Pro Bowler, he has been a major contributor to the Los Angeles Chargers ever since they drafted him 17th overall in 2018.

However, he and the Chargers have historically lacked a free safety who can complement him. Xavier McKinney represents one of the better options at that position.

1) Seattle Seahawks

Jamal Adams has been released, and the Seahawks need to fill the void that he and Quandre Diggs left

Also on Tuesday, the Seattle Seahawks surprised their fans by releasing Pro Bowl safeties Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs. Their departures represent a major loss for a secondary unit that was just beginning to draw comparisons to the Legion of Boom.

Fortunately for them, McKinney may soon be out there for the taking. His physical shutdown style could mesh very well with a unit that features three more Pro Bowlers in Riq Woolen, Devon Witherspoon, and Julian Love.