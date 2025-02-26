Xavier Restrepo NFL Draft Projection: 5 best landing spots for Miami Hurricanes WR

Xavier Restrepo is best known for being the Miami Hurricanes' leading pass-catcher for the past two seasons, especially in 2024, when he exploded for 1,127 yards to break the program record and 11 touchdowns as Cam Ward's primary deep-ball threat.

With many wide receiver rooms all but loaded, there's little chance that Restrpo makes it all the way to the first round of the draft. But that won't stop teams from trying. So, let's have a look at his draft profile:

Xavier Restrepo's Draft profile

Primarily conceived as a slot receiver thanks to his 5-foot-10, 198-lb. frame, Restrepo is a very crafty player, his size enablilng him to reach zones cornerbacks normally don't bother covering. He's able to use the speed that his lightness affords him to blow past safeties for big plays like touchdowns.

Resrepo's record-shattering performance as a senior proved that he could become a new coming of Wes Welker/Julian Edelman - a seemingly unassuming player who can dominate games.

Five best landing spots for Miami Hurricanes WR Xavier Restrepo

5) Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders v Cincinnati Bengals - Source: Getty

The Washington Commanders are facing a mass exodus at WR2. Dyami Borwn, Olamide Zacchaeus, even KJ Osborn - will become free agents.

That leaves only returners Jamison Crowder and Luke McCaffrey beside Terry McLaurin at the moment - and Jayden Daniels and Dan Quinn don't want to have that scenario entering the 2025 season. Restrepo could easily slot at WR2 or WR3.

4) Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns v Houston Texans - Source: Getty

After Amari Cooper was traded to the Buffalo Bills, Jerry Jeudy exploded to become the Cleveland Browns' new top deep threat, hitting 1,000 yards and making a Pro Bowl for the first time.

However, the franchise's transition at wide receiver won't end there. Elijah Moore will be a free agent and could leave. And someone needs to complement Jeudy and Cedric Tillman; is Xavier Restrepo that man?

3) Carolina Panthers

Dallas Cowboys v Carolina Panthers - Source: Getty

In 2025, Adam Thielen will have his third season as a Carolina Panther, and quite possibly the last of his career. The franchise has already identified a potential wideout of the future in Xavier Legette, but even he can do only so much. Another Xavier in Restrepo could fill the void.

2) New York Jets

New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals - Source: Getty

Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey have made it clear that thay want to purge the "New York Packers" from East Rutherford - which means not only Aaron Rodgers but also Davante Adams and Allen Lazard. But it also means depriving Garrett Wilson of support in the receiving game.

That's something Restrepo could mend. In a corps that's about to enter a state of flux, he could provide a new sense of stability.

1) Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears v Minnesota Vikings - Source: Getty

The Chicago Bears appear to have secured their X and Z tandem of the future in Rome Odunze and DJ Moore - 200-lb+ dominators who can be trusted to hit 1,000 yards apiece.

However, they could use another at the Y, and they need look no further than Xavier Restrepo, who should be available in the second round after they resolve their offensive line woes.

