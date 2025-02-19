Xavier Worthy vs. Keon Coleman 40-yard dash time: Which WR performed better at 2024 NFL combine?

Xavier Worthy had a fabulous first year with the Kansas City Chiefs and helped them reach the Super Bowl, where they eventually lost to the Philadelphia Eagles. Another rookie wideout, Keon Coleman, also impressed many during his time with the Buffalo Bills.

While Worthy and Coleman are considered among the best talents for the future, one of them is considerably quicker than the other.

Worthy recorded the fastest time ever at the NFL Combine last year when he did his 40-yard dash in a rapid 4.21 seconds. He was quicker than Coleman, who completed his 40-yard time in 4.61 seconds.

While Coleman's time is not slow by any means, he is no match for Worthy in a foot race.

Worthy had two attempts at the 40-yard dash in the scouting combine. His first run was clocked at 4.25 seconds, but he completed the drill in 4.21 seconds on his second attempt.

Worthy broke John Ross' 40-yard time record of 4.22 seconds set in 2017. How long Worthy's record will stand the test of time remains to be seen.

Comparing Xavier Worthy and Keon Coleman's NFL rookie seasons

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy - Source: Imagn

The Chiefs selected Xavier Worthy with the No. 28 pick in last year's draft. The wideout finished the regular season with 638 yards and eight touchdowns on 59 receptions. He also rushed for 104 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries, helping Kansas City clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Meanwhile, Keon Coleman recorded 556 yards and four touchdowns on 29 receptions in his rookie season, helping the Bills win the AFC East.

In the playoffs, Worthy posted 287 yards and three touchdowns on 19 receptions. He also broke the record for most receiving yards (157) in a Super Bowl by a rookie while also catching two touchdowns. Unfortunately for the Chiefs and Worthy, they lost 40-22 against the Eagles in the big game.

Coleman, on the other hand, tallied just 22 yards on three receptions in the playoffs. The Bills crashed out of the postseason following a defeat to the Chiefs in the AFC championship game.

