"You only get to do it once": When Patrick Mahomes received valuable advice before his NFL Combine

Patrick Mahomes was drafted 10th overall by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2017 NFL Draft, a decision that reshaped the future of football for both the player and the franchise. However, no one, not even Mahomes himself, could have foreseen the meteoric rise his career would take. One of the key factors behind his success was his willingness to embrace advice from his coaches.

During an interview at the 2017 NFL Combine, Mahomes reflected on the guidance he received from his former coach, Kliff Kingsbury, at Texas Tech. He said:

“He really just told me to take it all in. You only get to do it once. So, I’ll go out there and learn and really just be the best man you could be.”

Patrick Mahomes wasn't bother about his next destination ahead of his draft

When asked about preparing for the draft during an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show in 2017, Patrick Mahomes said:

“I mean, just be ready for anything. Teams that you think are gonna draft you probably won't get you, so if you ask me the biggest piece of advice, I'm not gonna be set on one team hoping to draft me. I'm gonna be out there ready just for any situation and ready to make the best of that.”

Mahomes embodied this mindset during the Combine, showcasing his skills and earning a prospect grade of 6.30. He achieved a production score of 94, the highest among all quarterbacks in the draft, and a total score of 90, the second-best overall among quarterbacks.

Patrick Mahomes dreamt playing for the Dallas Cowboys

Although Patrick Mahomes initially dreamt of joining the Dallas Cowboys, being a Texas native, fate brought him to Kansas City. Reflecting on his childhood, he said:

“I mean, yeah, growing up in Texas, I was a big Dallas Cowboys fan, and my dad was a big Cowboys fan.”

Mahomes idolized Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo and has often been compared to him due to their shared "gunslinger" approach to the game. Both quarterbacks are unafraid to take risks and make bold throws, a style that has become a defining characteristic of Mahomes' exceptional career.

