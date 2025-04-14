"You hated him" - When Julian Edelman talked about how Bill Belichick "coached everyone a little different"

Julian Edelman was a seventh-round pick from Kent State in 2009 who spent his entire 12 years in the NFL playing for the New England Patriots under Bill Belichick. Transitioning from a quarterback in college to a wideout in the NFL under Belichick, Edelman became a pivotal weapon for the Patriots during the latter part of their dynasty era.

Ad

Edelman has often spoken about Belichick's unique and demanding coaching style. He credits his former coach for his successful career. During an interview on the ‘Let’s Go!’ podcast in January 2024, Edelman said:

“Yeah, he was tough. Yeah, you hated him. Yes, he was a (expletive). But he made you better. He coached everyone a little different because he felt certain people needed certain things to make them play better. And I was one — I was in that category where, you know, you didn't get that love.”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Despite the initial struggles, Edelman acknowledged Belichick's profound impact on his career, as Belichick identified his speed and agility. Additionally, Edelman’s adaptability and determination led to significant contributions that helped the Patriots win three Super Bowls and earn him a Super Bowl MVP title in 2019.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Edelman credits his coach for identifying his talent and shaping his acumen:

“It was like the better you did, the more shade he would give you just to show the other 53 guys. … I love coach. I wish him the best. I hope he gets the record, so I can put on my resume that I played with the best receiver of all time (Randy Moss), the best quarterback of all time (Tom Brady), and I played with the best football coach of all time.”

Ad

Julian Edelman nominated for New England Patriots Hall of Fame induction

Courtesy of his splendid career with the Patriots, Edelman has been announced as a potential inductee into the Hall of Fame class in April 2025, alongside Adam Vinatieri and Logan Mankins. He finished his career with 620 receptions (ranking second) and 6,822 receiving yards (ranking fourth) in franchise history.

Edelman expressed gratitude and showed humility upon his nomination and thanked his great company for his career success. The final inductee will be determined by fan votes, and the results will be announced later this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Himangshu Sinha Himangshu Sinha is an NFL journalist and an MBA graduate with over four years of experience in sports journalism. Before working for Sportskeeda, Himangshu spent time with Essentially Sports and Pro-Football Network.



His favorite team is the Kansas City Chiefs, and while his favorite current player is Patrick Mahomes, he also enjoyed watching Tom Brady. Given the Chiefs' incredible rise under Andy Reid, the KC HC gets the nod as Himangshu's all-time top coach.



When not watching or writing about the NFL, Himangshu loves playing different sports like cricket and badminton. He also maintains multiple social media channels on many topics, including Cricket, Sports, Pro-Wrestling, Reaction Channel, and Geopolitics. Know More

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.