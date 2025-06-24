"You kinda look like s**t out there" - George Kittle reveals wife Claire will call time on 49ers TE's NFL career

George Kittle and the San Francisco 49ers have ambitious plans for the 2025 NFL season. After a down 2024 campaign (6-11), the NFC West franchise underwent several changes, parting ways with multiple players and bringing in new faces to try to bounce back. Kittle returns for his ninth season, hoping to reclaim his status as one of the best tight ends in the NFL.

At 31, some might think he's getting close to the end of his career, but Kittle isn't so sure about what his future holds. During a conversation with "Bussin' With The Boys," the veteran explained when he would like to hang up his cleats and even mentioned his wife's opinion as a key factor in making his decision.

“Literally until I don’t have fun anymore or until my wife Claire looks at me and goes 'you kinda look like s**t out there, you should retire'." Kittle said. "I don’t know, I think if I get to 35 and it hurts to put pants on in the morning, I think I’ll be like this ain’t too much fun anymore.”

George Kittle was one of the bright spots the 49ers had last season. He played 15 games and recorded 78 receptions for 1,106 yards and eight touchdowns. During his eight-season tenure, he's played 113 games and racked up 538 receptions for 7,380 yards and 45 touchdowns.

The 49ers have renewed expectations after keeping and extending Kittle and starting quarterback Brock Purdy.

George Kittle wants TE market to keep growing

George Kittle has signed for over $150 million on his last two contracts. After signing a five-year, $75 million deal in 2020, he inked another extension in April, this time extending his stay at Levi's Stadium with a four-year, $76.4 million contract.

Appearing on "The Dan Patrick Show" on June 16, the veteran sent a message about the growth the tight end market might experience.

"We want everybody, I want everybody to have great games," Kittle said (Timestamp: 2:30). "Throughout the rest of the season, they can play as well as they want to because I want guys to get paid, to keep bumping up that market so that by the time that Brock Bowers is doing his contract in three years, he's going for over $20 million, which he will."

The 49ers aren't considered the team to beat in the NFC anymore, but the apparent lack of pressure might play in their favor.

