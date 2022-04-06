"You have to put him in that category" - NFL analyst believes Tom Brady is worthy of an MVP shout for 2022 season

Tom Brady has officially announced that he will be returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2022 NFL season after spending just a few weeks in retirement.
He will enter the year with high expectations as he always does and will look to build off a strong 2021 campaign.
NFL analyst Kimberly A. Martin was recently on Get Up and discussed Brady's chances of potentially being in the mix for the 2022 NFL MVP award. She stated:
"Yeah, because it's Tom Brady. I mean, when you think of what he's able to do over the 400 years that he's been playing, you have to put him in the early MVP category just because he is Tom Brady, because we've seen him do it now."
Martin continued to talk about the Buccaneers roster and their potential to compete for a Super Bowl ring this year. Martin said:
"The Bucs roster looks, it looks different, that you know it's got guys that are aging at different positions. They still have to add some pieces: defensive tackle, guard. But if you look at this team, and think this is a team that can win a Super Bowl."
Martin explained that if the Buccaneers want to be title contenders, it will likely require another spectacular year from Brady. She stated:
"But if you think the Bucs can win a Super Bowl, Brady is the piece to get you there. And he threw for 1200 more yards than the MVP winner last year. So if this is a team that can get you a Super Bowl, he can easily get your MVP.”
Brady will likely need to be as good if not better than he was in 2021 if he wants to achieve his ultimate goal of winning another Super Bowl this year. If he is, he will likely be in the NFL MVP conversation again.
Tom Brady's career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tom Brady has helped the Buccaneers reach the NFL Playoffs in both seasons he has been with the team, while accumulating a 5-1 postseason record and a Super Bowl ring.
During the 2021 season, he led the entire league in passing yards (5,316) and touchdowns (43) while finishing in second place in the NFL MVP award voting behind only Aaron Rodgers.