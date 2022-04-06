"You have to put him in that category" - NFL analyst believes Tom Brady is worthy of an MVP shout for 2022 season

Tom Brady has officially announced that he will be returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2022 NFL season after spending just a few weeks in retirement.

He will enter the year with high expectations as he always does and will look to build off a strong 2021 campaign.

Tom Brady @TomBrady These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG https://t.co/U0yhRKVKVm

NFL analyst Kimberly A. Martin was recently on Get Up and discussed Brady's chances of potentially being in the mix for the 2022 NFL MVP award. She stated:

"Yeah, because it's Tom Brady. I mean, when you think of what he's able to do over the 400 years that he's been playing, you have to put him in the early MVP category just because he is Tom Brady, because we've seen him do it now."

Martin continued to talk about the Buccaneers roster and their potential to compete for a Super Bowl ring this year. Martin said:

"The Bucs roster looks, it looks different, that you know it's got guys that are aging at different positions. They still have to add some pieces: defensive tackle, guard. But if you look at this team, and think this is a team that can win a Super Bowl."

Martin explained that if the Buccaneers want to be title contenders, it will likely require another spectacular year from Brady. She stated:

"But if you think the Bucs can win a Super Bowl, Brady is the piece to get you there. And he threw for 1200 more yards than the MVP winner last year. So if this is a team that can get you a Super Bowl, he can easily get your MVP.”

Brady will likely need to be as good if not better than he was in 2021 if he wants to achieve his ultimate goal of winning another Super Bowl this year. If he is, he will likely be in the NFL MVP conversation again.

Tom Brady's career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Brady lifting the Vince Lombardi trophy after Super Bowl LV.

Tom Brady has helped the Buccaneers reach the NFL Playoffs in both seasons he has been with the team, while accumulating a 5-1 postseason record and a Super Bowl ring.

Jordan B. Goldstein @JB_Goldstein Tom Brady Career Stats:



247 Wins - 73 Losses

10 Superbowl Appearances: 7 Wins

3x NFL MVP

5x Superbowl MVP

15 Pro Bowl Appearences



He didn't get there on his body alone Tom Brady Career Stats:247 Wins - 73 Losses10 Superbowl Appearances: 7 Wins 3x NFL MVP5x Superbowl MVP15 Pro Bowl AppearencesHe didn't get there on his body alone https://t.co/98PrgraLSt

During the 2021 season, he led the entire league in passing yards (5,316) and touchdowns (43) while finishing in second place in the NFL MVP award voting behind only Aaron Rodgers.

