Second- and third-year NFL players ready to break out in 2021: Offense edition

NFL players ready to break out this season

Now that we’re in the late stages of the NFL's offseason where all the main player acquisitions have been processed and all the moves have been analyzed, it's time to delve deep into the tapes of the players from the 2019 and 2020 drafts to identify which of them are bound to break out this season.

Since that is a subjective definition, some parameters like statistical milestones and other factors have been considered, stats these players might not have reached yet.

You won't quite find anyone who has already made a Pro Bowl or All-Pro team. Quarterbacks are excluded if they have already thrown for 4,000 yards or 25 touchdowns in a season, and for running backs and receivers, they’re not allowed to have already cracked 1,000 yards rushing or receiving respectively and/or double-digit touchdowns.

If somebody is just generally considered one of the top players in the position already, they've been excluded, too.

A lot of these lists primarily include first-round NFL draft picks and a couple of guys that already broke out but people didn’t really know about before last season. You won’t see any running backs or wide receivers from 2019, because those guys have either broken out already or they made the list last year – D.K. Metcalf, A.J. Brown, Terry McLaurin, Josh Jacobs, David Montgomery and others.

As far as last year’s rookie class goes, Joe Burrow has already shown the ability to be a franchise quarterback, and other than Henry Ruggs III and Jalen Reagor, all the other receivers that went in the first round of the NFL draft last year were at least flirting with the 1,000-yard mark, and two of the three offensive tackles drafted in the top 20, that actually played the majority of games as rookies, have established themselves as long-term starters (Jedrick Wills and Tristan Wirfs).

So while we start with a high NFL draft pick from 2020, most of the guys on this list went quite a bit later.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha