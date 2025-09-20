Younghoe Koo landing spots: 5 teams that should target veteran kicker as Falcons release Pro Bowler

After starting seven seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, place kicker Younghoe Koo was released by the NFC South team on Friday ahead of the Week 3 matchup against the Carolina Panthers. Koo's last game with the team was the season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in which he missed a game-tying 44-yard field goal attempt.

Ad

He went 2 of 3 on field goals and 2 of 2 on extra points, with the 44-yarder being his only miss of the game. Five days after Parker Romo took over from Koo in the 22-6 win over the Minnesota Vikings, the Falcons released him and announced they signed Romo to a two-year deal.

Younghoe Koo has 65 games under his belt, going 181 of 211, completing 85.8% of his field goal attempts, 175 of 182 extra points for a total of 718 points. This is the second time he has been released by a team after the LA Chargers cut him in 2017, but this time, Koe might have a bigger market. He proved his value for six years and the NFL's kicker carousel never stops.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

5 teams that should target Younghoe Koo

#5. Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears already have a kicker competition going, with Cairo Santos and Jake Moody battling it out after Moody was cut by the San Francisco 49ers. The Bears have a 50% field goal completion, but a 100% extra point completion after two weeks of competition.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

#4. New Orleans Saints

Blake Grupe's performance declined from 2023 to 2024. He scored 130 points in his first season with the New Orleans Saints and 112 in the following season. This season, he has missed two of four field goal attempts, while going 4 of 4 on extra points. Adding Younghoe Koo to the roster would put pressure on Grupe and elevate his level.

Ad

#3. San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers signed Eddy Pineiro after releasing Jake Moody. The former Carolina Panthers kicker has been perfect on field goals, making 2 of 2. He missed one of three extra point kicks for a total of eight points. Younghoe Koo would bring competition to Pineiro and be another solid option for Kyle Shanahan.

#2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Chase McLaughlin has struggled with field goals in the first two weeks of competition. The seven-year veteran is off to a shaky start, going 1 of 3 on field goals and 4 of 5 on extra point kicks. The Buccaneers are 2-0, but adding another kicker to the team would benefit everybody.

Ad

#1. Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns could use a seasoned kicker like Younghoe Koo, as Andre Szmyt hasn't looked so comfortable to start the season. The rookie has missed one of three field goal attempts and one extra point kick, scoring 9 points in two games. Koo can make an impact now that Szmyt is dealing with a left calf issue.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Orlando Silva Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda’s NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US. A graduate in English Studies, Orlando has blended his academic background with a lifelong passion for sports to craft insightful, fan-focused coverage since 2019.



His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.



Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race. Know More

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.