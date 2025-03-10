Za'Darius Smith landing spots: 5 teams that should pursue 3x Pro Bowler after Lions release

Za'Darius Smith is now one of the most highly-coveted defenders in the market after the Detroit Lions released him on Sunday. He had come to the defending NFC North champions via a midseason trade in 2024 after Aidan Hutchinson went down with a fractured leg.

He played a key role in their franchise-best 15-2 record - good enough for their first-ever top seed. But their run shockingly ended against the Washington Commanders in the Divisional Round.

Now, Dan Campbell and Brand Holmes are rebuilding the roster to better set themselves up for future contention. And the three-time Pro Bowler is a casualty. But these teams will surely want him and his 69 career sacks...

Top 5 free agency destinations for defensive end/edge rusher Za'Darius Smith

5) Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans v Houston Texans - Source: Getty

The Tennessee Titans are entering a period of defensive transition. Gone is star pass-rusher Harold Landry, having been released and since joined the New England Patriots to reunite with former head coach Mike Vrabel.

Their interest in Smith hinges on whom they want to draft next month. If it is Abdul Carter, then they stay away. But if it is Cam Ward, then they need a partner for Arden Key.

4) Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears v San Francisco 49ers - Source: Getty

The Chicago Bears already have a star pass-rusher in Montez Sweat, whom they traded for in the middle of the 2023 season. But after cutting DeMarcus Walker, they need to bolster the edge that he previously occupied.

Fortunately, there is no more familiar face to them than Za'Darius Smith. He has played against them in the NFC North throughout his career; now he may get to complete the cycle.

3) Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals Mandatory Minicamp - Source: Getty

The Cincinnati Bengals already lost local hero Sam Hubbard to retirement a few days ago. They might lose sack leader Trey Hendrickson to a trade next.

And that will leave them with absolutely no top-tier pass-rushers - quite the nightmare for a team that is already not known to be a top defensive team outside of sacking quarterbacks. That is a major hole that Za'Darius Smith can fill immediately.

2) Washington Commanders

Philadelphia Eagles v Washington Commanders - Source: Getty

The Washington Commanders are carrying over a plethora of top-tier defenders from their 2024 resurrection into 2025. Among them is Frankie Luvu, whose All-Pro year was highlighted by a career-best eight sacks.

But after failing to land Myles Garrett, they need to pair him with a true-blue pass-rusher - which Za'Darius Smith is.

1) Los Angeles Chargers

Chargers Titans at SoFi Stadium. - Source: Getty

The Los Angeles Chargers are likely set to enter the 2025 season without their top pass rushers. Joey Bosa was released, while Khalil Mack will be a free agent and is unlikely to return.

That is a defensive disaster waiting to happen for Jim Harbaugh, and he needs a solution fast. Fortunately, Smith - who played for Jim's elder brother John on the Ravens - just became available and would be a solid addition.

