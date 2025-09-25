Zach Charbonnet injury update: Will Seahawks RB be available for Week 3 TNF vs. Cardinals?

Zach Charbonnet is part of the Seattle Seahawks' trademark run heavy offense, and was tabbed to have a breakthrough season.With the Seahawks set to face the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday, let's examine Charbonnet's availability.Will Zach Charbonnet be available for Week 3 TNF vs. Cardinals?Zach Charbonnet is listed as questionable to feature in Thursday's game as he is dealing with a foot injury. The running back missed the team's Week 3 win over the New Orleans Saints.Charbonnet was listed as a full participant during Monday's practice estimate and logged every rep in Tuesday's walkthrough. However, the Seahawks opted to tag him as questionable ahead of their short week matchup.While Charbonnet is listed as questionable, the same can't be said about his teammate, Josh Jones. He has an ankle injury and wasn't able to practice this week. Jones' fellow safety, Nick Emmanwori, is listed as doubtful due to an ankle issue.Other players listed as questionable are linebacker Boye Mafe (toe) and guard Anthony Bradford (back). Their final designated statuses for the game will be released about 90 minutes before the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.How did the Seahawks perform without Zach Charbonnet in Week 3?The Seattle Seahawks recorded an impressive win in Week 3 without the services of Zach Charbonnet, with Kenneth Walker III taking over his spot. Walker registered 16 carries for 38 yards and two touchdowns.The Seahawks are 2-1 and on track for another winning season under Mike Macdonald. They are known for their potent run game and there's hope that the team can stay healthy throughout the campaign.Thursday's game is against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Seattle will look to keep Kyler Murray and Co. quiet and drop the Cardinals to 2-2. The game is poised to be a classic run versus pass offense matchup.