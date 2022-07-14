LOOK: Zach Wilson had two Cougars cheerleaders as his date for high school prom

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is the toast of social media thanks to rumors of him having had an affair with his mother’s best friend. Proverbially and sometimes literally, the Jets franchise has not had a win on the field for many years.

The viral story of Wilson channeling Stifler’s mom vibes brings some extra attention to the other New York football franchise.

After the explosive disclosure by Wilson’s ex-girlfriend via Instagram, another story surfaced that Wilson invited two BYU Cougars cheerleaders to his high school prom. Wilson would go on to play college football at BYU, so his prom dates proved to be prophetic to his college football career and current social media fame.

The current story about Wilson revolves around his ex-girlfriend, Abbey Gile, claiming that he slept with his mother’s best friend. This was after a social media user called her a “homie hopper” because she is currently dating one of Wilson’s friends.

The story continues to pick up steam on Twitter, but neither Giles nor Wilson have publicly commented on the matter.

Zach Wilson enters important second year with the New York Jets

The New York Jets have not had a franchise quarterback since Joe Namath. While Zach Wilson’s off the field antics mirror some of Joe Namath’s infamous adventures during his playing days, Wilson has a long way to go before he can become one of the Jets’ most important players.

Ahead of his second NFL season, Wilson will have talented receivers like second-year player Elijah Moore, rookie Garrett Wilson, and veteran Corey Davis. Rookie running back Breece Hall and second-year man Michael Carter also round out the running backs that could help Wilson elevate the Jets’ fortunes.

The Jets are currently +10,000 odds to win the Super Bowl. So, while it is unlikely that they will have a deep playoff run for the upcoming season, fans will definitely want to see some improvement on last year’s 4-13 record.

The team will have a difficult time within the AFC East as the Buffalo Bills are favorites to win the Super Bowl. The New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins also expect to be in playoff contention.

If Zach Wilson can be as successful on the field as “Broadway” Joe Namath, he can cement his legacy with a franchise longing for any playoff success.

