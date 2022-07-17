WATCH: Zach Wilson's mom Lisa hilariously rules out one of her friends as the one who slept with Jets QB while going live on IG

Zach Wilson has been the hottest topic in the NFL recently. Speculation has been rampant after his ex-girlfriend revealed that he allegedly had an affair with his mother's friend. The entire football world was stunned by the news and many people haven't stopped thinking about it.

One might think that the former BYU Cougar's mom might not appreciate this type of news. She'd probably love for her son to be in the headlines, but probably not for something like this.

However, it seems the quarterback's mom is taking it all in stride. She even went live on Instagram (a profile that has undoubtedly received a lot of traffic recently) to rule out one of her friends in particular.

uSTADIUM @uSTADIUM Zach Wilson’s Mom Lisa is hilarious. For all those trying to find the infamous Cougar, Lisa rules out one of the friends. Zach Wilson’s Mom Lisa is hilarious. For all those trying to find the infamous Cougar, Lisa rules out one of the friends. https://t.co/KkQd1aBpvd

She began the video with an update, before panning to a friend in the video, saying:

"This is my cute friend, Susan!... She came and shook it with me today... Look at all these cute necklaces! And just so you know, no. The people questioning... No, shut up! Shut up, I have good friends. You guys are idiots."

Susan even chimed in towards the end of the video, saying "No" over and over again. Clearly, she does not want to be linked with the Jets quarterback and Lisa Wilson doesn't want her to be, either.

For now, the speculation will continue and folks on the internet will likely try to find out which friend it might have been. Whether or not it happened at all is still up in the air, too.

Zach Wilson and the New York Jets' prospects in 2022

New York Jets v Buffalo Bills

Zach Wilson started the majority of games last season for the New York Jets, who finished in last place in the AFC East again. Wilson did have a few missed games due to injury, but was the starter when healthy.

Several rookie quarterbacks were taken in the draft last year and they had very mixed results. Zach Wilson was selected second overall and found himself towards the bottom of the group in terms of statistical production. It was not a good year for him or the Jets and they will both be looking to improve in 2022.

The Jets improved their defense with the fourth overall pick, but nabbed wide receiver Garrett Wilson with the 10th overall pick. Wilson will hopefully make life a lot easier for his quarterback.

They also took running back Breece Hall in the second round and tight end Jeremy Ruckert in the third. These picks figure to help the former BYU product and make the Jets a much more formidable offense this year.

The main issue is that some of the best teams in the entire NFL reside in the AFC East. The Buffalo Bills are early Super Bowl favorites and if you look at their roster, you can see why. The Jets will also have to compete with a resurgent Miami Dolphins, now boasting superstar receiver Tyreek Hill.

The last and by no means least team in the East are the New England Patriots. Though the Patriots are a far-cry from their glory years with Tom Brady, they're a wily, talented side that grinds out wins on a regular basis. The Jets will be hoping to upset their division rivals and make the playoffs, but it's a tough road ahead.

We will see if Zach Wilson can lead the Jets to the playoffs when the season kicks off in two months time.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far