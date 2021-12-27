Zach Wilson or Trevor Lawrence - Who has had a more impactful rookie season?

It's a bit hard to say that either Zach Wilson or Trevor Lawrence lived up to any sort of expectations, but sometimes rookie quarterbacks have a tough time in their initial seasons. Even when they seem to be NFL ready, they can sink among the fast pace that the professional football world truly holds.

Both Wilson and Lawrence have had varying degrees of success, but which of them has had a more impactful season, given their stats and records?

Who is better off, Zach Wilson or Trevor Lawrence?

The New York Jets took on the Jacksonville Jaguars today with the final score being 26-21, in favor of the Jets. Naturally, that could be enough to say that Zach Wilson is the better quarterback, but things are not that simple. More than anything, it's about which QB has been given the better chance to succeed.

As it stands right now, the Jets are a much more competent team. There is certainly a core that can be built upon that has just struggled this season. However, Zach Wilson has come alive as of late and shown that he can certainly make some plays and be a quarterback that the Jets can mold into something decent. The Jets are currently 4-11 and have logged some surprising wins against the Bengals and Titans.

Looking over at Trevor Lawrence, apart from James Robinson, there isn't a whole lot going on with the Jaguars right now. But they should certainly be able to build in the offseason and the draft with their cap space and picks. The Jaguars are 2-13 and have only surprisingly beaten the Bills. Their season is mostly awful.

Breaking things down stat wise, Trevor Lawrence has played 14 games, and he currently has a 58.1% completion rate, 2,945 yards, 9 TDs and 14 INTs. Zach Wilson has played 10 games with a 56.2% completion rate, 1911 yards, 6 TDs, and 11 INTs. Both have similar stats apart from the yardage obtained. That is also because Wilson was hurt and missed four games as well.

It would appear that Trevor Lawrence has the edge due to more yardage and completion percentage, but his team only has two wins. Wilson has four. But Lawrence, being tied for the most interceptions, doesn't exactly bode well for him "beating" Wilson.

The excitement factor might be surrounding Zach Wilson as well, as analysts believe him to just be really rough on the skill front. More so than not are conversations that Trevor Lawrence could be a bust in the NFL.

All and all, Zach Wilson has led the Jets to more wins and his stats, though rough, can be improved on more than what Lawrence is offering right now, being that he has 14 interceptions. Wilson has been much more impactful this season, even with more limited time due to his early season injury.

