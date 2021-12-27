Zach Wilson hasn't had a rookie season to remember. The number two overall pick in the 2021 draft has gone through many growing pains in a losing campaign for the New York Jets.

But Wilson gave Jets fans a moment to remember in Week 16 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Wilson scrambled for a 52-yard touchdown in the first quarter. Wilson was incredibly impressive as he juked out multiple defenders.

The score put the Jets up 7-3 in the battle of the first two draft picks in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Watch: Zach Wilson scrambles for incredible 52-yard rushing TD against Jaguars

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson

Zach Wilson isn't a dual-threat quarterback as he is more of a pocket passer. His 52-yard touchdown run was his fourth rushing touchdown of the season.

The athleticism Wilson displayed was remarkable. He stayed in bounds while multiple Jaguars defenders attempted to tackle him.

It was one of the most impressive plays of the Jets' season.

Wilson's run was the longest run by an NFL quarterback since Marcus Mariota had an 87-yard touchdown run in Week 13 of the 2015 season.

Injuries have put a damper on Wilson's development this season. He has missed four games due to a knee injury after an unimpressive start and has just six touchdown passes and 11 interceptions entering Week 16.

Wilson has flashed multiple times this season, however. His touchdown run was his brightest flash of the season.

Former NFL punter Pat McAfee was blown away by the speed Wilson displayed.

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow Did Zach Wilson just run a 4.2 Did Zach Wilson just run a 4.2

The Jets are 3-12 entering Week 16, and the Jaguars are 2-13. Trevor Lawrence and Wilson's matchup was the first meeting of quarterbacks drafted at numbers one and two since 2015.

Zach Wilson will use the rest of the season as an audition. The Jets aren't likely to move on from Wilson after one season, but they want to see progress from Wilson.

The Jets are early in their rebuilding phase under head coach Robert Saleh. The team has been competitive in some games, but the next step is to be competitive every week.

Wilson's touchdown run is a sign that the 22-year-old has more to offer.

Next Gen Stats @NextGenStats



🔹 Expected Rush Yards: 14

🔹 Yards Over Expected: +38

🔹 Wilson's Top Speed: 19.19 mph



» Wilson's fastest speed reached of his career



#JAXvsNYJ | #TakeFlight Zach Wilson (52-yd scramble run TD)🔹 Expected Rush Yards: 14🔹 Yards Over Expected: +38🔹 Wilson's Top Speed: 19.19 mph» Wilson's fastest speed reached of his career Zach Wilson (52-yd scramble run TD)🔹 Expected Rush Yards: 14🔹 Yards Over Expected: +38🔹 Wilson's Top Speed: 19.19 mph» Wilson's fastest speed reached of his career#JAXvsNYJ | #TakeFlight https://t.co/HaLMqr8YHv

Also Read Article Continues below

Wilson had ten touchdown runs in his final season in college in 2020. If the Jets can invest in the offensive line this offseason and get more weapons, we could see an improved version of him in 2022.

Edited by LeRon Haire