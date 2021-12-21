3 AFC teams that need to draft a QB in 2022

The AFC is still undecided at the top, and the race for the first overall pick is equally competitive at the bottom. While each team at the bottom has a mix of issues, they all have a problem at quarterback.

At this point in the season, the writing is on the wall, and it is time to go back to the drawing board. For these teams, such a tough season doesn't even give the rookie quarterback immunity to change. Here are three teams that need to draft a quarterback in 2022.

3 AFC Teams in desperate need at quarterback

#1 - Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts v Houston Texans

Put simply, Davis Mills will not help the Texans back to the top of the AFC. The third-round rookie is creating a path to his replacement with each loss. This season, the rookie has thrown for ten touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Marcel Louis-Jacques @Marcel_LJ Per ESPN Stats & Info, Josh Allen (3rd) and Deshaun Watson (4th) were among the top quarterbacks in rush yards this season, but one might find it easier to run Saturday. The Texans allowed the second-most yards per rush to opposing QBs this season (5.6)... es.pn/2u5pVz7 Per ESPN Stats & Info, Josh Allen (3rd) and Deshaun Watson (4th) were among the top quarterbacks in rush yards this season, but one might find it easier to run Saturday. The Texans allowed the second-most yards per rush to opposing QBs this season (5.6)... es.pn/2u5pVz7

As an AFC franchise that watched Deshaun Watson's rookie development recently, the Texans should know that Mills isn't on the same trajectory. He could have a shot at starting next season, but the rookie hasn't proven enough in 2021 to buy himself 2022.

#2 - New York Jets

New Orleans Saints v New York Jets

Poor decision making, inaccurate throws, and injury issues have been the Zach Wilson experience in 2021. With a top-tier pick in 2022 seemingly guaranteed, the Jets need to keep their foot on the gas and get their quarterback situation fixed. For this AFC team, no price is too steep to get the position fixed after a hellish decade of pain.

If they don't rip off the band aid this season, Wilson could provide another lengthy stint that goes as far and as long as Sam Darnold's time holding down the Jets in the AFC.

The Jets can grab another top quarterback and force a quarterback competition. Either a developed Zach Wilson or a rookie will win the job. Otherwise, Wilson can get the first snaps of the season, and the rookie can enter if it doesn't work out.

#3 - Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars v Los Angeles Rams

Trevor Lawrence may have been an exciting and shiny prospect at the start of the season, but after a long, bruising campaign, it is already time to look another way. The Jaguars have a shot at ending up with the first overall pick once again, despite having it last season.

The current bottom-tier AFC team needs to follow in the footsteps of the old bottom-tier NFC team Arizona Cardinals, when they drafted Kyler Murray one season after Josh Rosen.

It was a big move at the time, but imagine where the Cardinals would be if they had given Josh Rosen another season "to develop." If the Jaguars pull off an AFC version of this move, they could be a force in a few years.

