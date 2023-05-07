Zack Kuntz college stats: Comparing Aaron Rodgers' new teammate stats vs Dalton Kincaid's college stats

Zack Kuntz was drafted by the New York Jets in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL draft. Selected 220th, he was the second to the last tight end picked in the event. The lanky player spent five seasons in college football across two programs.

Zack Kuntz started his college football career with the Penn State Nittany Lions in 2018. As a four-star recruit, the tight end rejected scholarship offers from Alabama, Ohio State, and Michigan to commit to Pennsylvania State University.

It's pretty much of a similar story for Dalton Kincaid, who was the first tight end selected in the just-concluded draft. He also spent five seasons in college football, playing for two programs. Kincaid was selected by the Buffalo Bills as the 25th overall pick.

Zack Kuntz’s College Career and Stats

NFL Combine

Zack Kuntz enrolled early at Penn State University and was able to join the school team in January 2018. However, things didn't turn out as expected for the tight end. He was redshirted as a freshman after making a few appearances for the Nittany Lions.

He was redshirted once again and was unable to make any appearance throughout the 2020 season. Making just a few appearances with the special team, Zack Kuntz transferred to Old Dominion University. He recorded three receptions for 24 yards in three games with the program, scoring zero touchdowns.

Zack Kuntz got the playing time he wanted with the Old Dominion Monarch. He became a starter immediately and appeared in 13 games in the 2021 season. The tight end recorded 73 receptions for 692 yards and five touchdowns in his first season with the program.

An injury ended his senior season after five games, but he was still able to record 12 catches for 124 yards and two touchdowns. In what was a roller coaster college career, Zack Kuntz recorded 88 receptions for 862 yards and seven touchdowns across the two programs.

Dalton Kincaid’s College Career and Stats

NFL Combine

Kincaid committed to the University of San Diego after high school. In his first year, Kincaid's 24 catches resulted in 374 yards and 11 touchdowns. He topped all FCS tight ends in yards per catch in his sophomore season with 44 receptions, 835 yards, and eight touchdowns.

The impressive performance in Kincaid’s sophomore year with the San Diego Toreros earned him AP FCS All-American and was selected for the Second-team All-Pioneer Football League. The tight end transferred to the University of Utah in 2020.

His first season with the Utah Utes was shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic. He was only able to play one game for the program. However, he appeared in 13 games in the 2021 season, recording 36 catches for 510 yards and eight touchdowns.

Kincaid's final season with the Utes saw him appear in 12 games. The tight end recorded 70 receptions for 890 yards and eight touchdowns. Overall, Kincaid posted a total of 175 receptions for 2,623 yards and 35 touchdowns in his college career.

How Kuntz compared to Kincaid in College Football

Statistically, Kincaid showed a wide level of superiority over Kuntz in college football. It's no surprise the Utah Utes alum was selected far ahead of the former Old Dominion Monarch tight end during the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City.

Kincaid recorded a total of 175 receptions for 2,623 yards and 35 touchdowns in college football, compared to Kuntz's 88 receptions for 862 yards and seven touchdowns. After a somewhat eventful college career, the two tight ends now face the task of making a name for themselves in the challenging and unforgiving NFL.

