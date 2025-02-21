Zack Martin replacements: Exploring Cowboys depth chart after 7x All-Pro announced retirement

Seven-time All-Pro right guard Zack Martin reportedly announced his retirement from the National Football League after 11 seasons on Thursday. He was one of the most dominant players in his position as he was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame All-2010s Team as well.

Ad

However, this means the Dallas Cowboys are going to need to figure out who will be the next starting right guard for coach Brian Schottenheimer. Let's take a look at a couple of options of who can replace the 34-year-old on the offensive line that is currently on the Cowboys' roster.

Who will replace Zack Martin on the Dallas Cowboys?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brock Hoffman

Ad

Trending

Brock Hoffman was the backup right guard for the Dallas Cowboys this season and was the starting right guard when Zack Martin was placed on Injured Reserve as he elected to undergo season-ending ankle surgery in December. According to Pro Football Focus, he struggled a bit as his 66.3 PFF Grade was 44th among 135 offensive guards.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

However, he was able to keep the quarterback upright during his games switching between center and right guard, he only allowed one sack, three quarterback hits, and two hurries over the course of 515 offensive snaps (286 pass-blocking snaps).

Ad

The only issue is that Hoffman is a restricted free agent, so there is the potential that he winds up on a different roster this offseason but if he stays, expect him to be the starting right guard.

T.J. Bass

The current backup on the depth chart at right guard is T.J. Bass. He appeared in 10 games last season, and seven of them were at the right guard position, and he held his own for the most part. According to his Pro Football Focus page, he allowed one sack, one quarterback hit, and four quarterback hurries over the course of 200 pass-blocking snaps.

Ad

Whether Brock Hoffman is off the roster or simply moves to another position on the offensive line, Bass certainly is an option to become the next right guard for the Dallas Cowboys.

There are going to be other options via free agency, trades, and the draft but if the Dallas Cowboys want to address the position in-house, they have the tools to do so.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.