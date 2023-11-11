Zay Flowers or Christian Watson: Who should you start in Week 10 fantasy football?

Wide receivers Christian Watson and Zay Flowers are two young wideouts looking to break out in different circumstances.

Watson is playing his second season with the Green Bay Packers and his first year with Jordan Love as his quarterback. On the season, Watson has recorded 12 catches for 213 yards and a touchdown in five games as he's missed a few with injuries.

As a rookie, Flowers has caught 45 receptions for 472 yards and has scored one touchdown in nine games played. He's been the more productive receiver of the two but has also played four more games than Watson.

As we are a few days from Sunday's matchups, let's look at their fantasy projections this week.

Is Zay Flowers a good pick in Week 10?

Zay Flowers and the Baltimore Ravens will face one of the best defenses in the NFL this Sunday as they host the Cleveland Browns. The Browns currently give up the least yards per game (234) while giving up the least pass yards per game (145.7.)

It's going to be a battle between the two best defenses Sunday in a tough AFC North divisional matchup. The Browns are the best defense the Ravens have faced this season, and based on how well they've played, it's hard to imagine Flowers having a breakout game.

Flowers has yet to go over 100 yards in a single game this season so might not be the best choice this week in fantasy.

Is Christian Watson a good pick in Week 10?

Christian Watson and the Green Bay Packers will face the gritty Pittsburgh Steelers this week in Week 10. The Steelers currently give up the second-most yards on defense while giving up the eighth-most pass yards per game (244.1.)

Like Flowers, Watson has yet to record a game with over 100 receiving yards this season. He's also in a recent slump as he only recorded one catch for 37 yards last week vs. the Los Angeles Rams and three catches for 33 yards the week before vs. the Minnesota Vikings.

Watson hasn't been taking the second-year leap on the field and hasn't been much of a playmaker this season. Like Flowers, he isn't the best option in fantasy this week and you should only start him in a pinch.

Zay Flowers or Christian Watson: Who should I start?

According to Sportskeeda's NFL Start/Sit Optimizer, fans should choose to start Zay Flowers over Christain Watson this week.

According to the tool, Flowers is projected to have 11.7 fantasy points while Watson is projected to have 8.5. Of course, these are just projections and either player could massively underperform or overperform.

The reality is that in this case, neither sees the volume or red zone activity to be a certainty. Watson has struggled with injuries and could struggle against a top-tier defense. Joey Porter Jr. is likely to be a problem for Watson, and after stifling DeAndre Hopkins last week, he could do the same here.

It's hard to project their points for this week as they've been in a slump recently. Flowers has only six catches for 30 yards in the last two weeks while Watson has had six catches for 70 yards.

Realistically, the red zone targets of Watson could be decisive, as last season he proved to be a huge target for the Packers. As such, he has the higher upside of the two but is playing against the better defense. Pick your poison.