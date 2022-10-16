10 best Pokemon memes of all time

Running through the mainstream media for decades, The Pokemon Company has been a source of laughter, intentionally and unintentionally at times. Being that successful almost means you aren’t going anywhere from meme culture. It is more special in the Pokemon world. People were born and raised alongside the entire franchise as it progressed, and many take Pokemon memes as a cultural aspect of the community.

Being memed at for decades has made the franchise an S-rank mere competitor, with some of the most famous ones on the internet coming from it. Below is a list of some of the most popular and famous Pokemon memes.

Advice Oak and Jelly-Filled Donuts are among 8 popular Pokemon memes of all time

1) Genwunners

Gen 1 fanatics have a decent pokemon meme term, “Genwunners.” For any long-running franchise, the most complicated move to pull off is to stay true to the old roots while incorporating the upcoming new waves. Most people might agree or understand it, but we can’t say the same for Genwunners. These fans are known for their rigid mindset of blaming game developers.

A Genwunner firmly believes that Game Freak only had original designs until Generation 5. According to them, anything after that time is unimaginative and nonsensical, especially for fighters that take inspiration from non-living things. They also believe Generation 1 Pokemon are the only ones with substance.

These are the arguments of a Genwunner. Whether they are right or wrong is more subjective, but the ordeal has made them a meme in the community.

2) Slowpoke

Slowpoke will tell you something you already know (Image via Internet)

As one of the oldest memes in the community, the Slowpoke meme has outlasted its time as the meme can be used in versatile situations. The concept of Slowpoke’s slow behavior is used rather creatively in this meme, as it addresses events that have already happened in the past.

The event could be anything related or unrelated to the Pokemon franchise; it could be a famous sports match or a political headline. Slowpoke comes out with every update, but forgive the creature, for it can be a bit late.

3) Advice Oak

Professor Oak as an Advice Oak meme on the community (Image via Internet)

Unlike the real world, the Pokemon franchise doesn’t run much on perfect logic. Pokemon Centers provide free healthcare while generating no profit, battling two Pokemon that might be gambling and illegal in many ways in the real world, but many more things lack logic.

Advice Oak is a prime example of the Pokemon franchise logic gone ballistic. This meme points out every logical flaw that Professor Oak embodies, like hating people biking indoors, handling his life’s greatest research in the hands of a 10-year-old child, and being unable to remember the name of his own grandson. This meme points out the flawed logic of the Pokemon universe.

4) Too Much Water

Although not perfect, Alpha Sapphire was a decent game to play. It was well-received by the fans, but a certain IGN review had something intriguing to say about the game. When looking at the flaws, one could see “too much water” in the review, which scored 7.8 out of 10. Pokemon Fans immediately rushed over to call out the review in context to the line “too much water” and the low score of 7.8 for the game.

This argument takes shape on both sides. One says that the Hoenn region has an abundance of water geographically, and even the game's theme is to find a balance between land and water, the other states that it happened due to a plentiful amount of water-type players using the Surf HM. This meme is often still brought up when the Hoenn region is discussed.

5) Diglett Underground

Meme showing Diglett's body based on someone's imagination (Image via Internet)

Since the franchise's beginning, nobody has had the answer to a few of these questions. Is Diglett like any normal Gopher? What does Diglett do underground? It could be a giant Diglett in a human form with its fingers designed as small Digletts. Or is it just a human body with a Giglett head sticking out on the ground?

But there is one thing that is proven by the Pokemon Mystery Dungeon series: Digletts have feet. Apart from that information, nobody knows anything about how it looks. And so fans have taken it upon themselves to devise creative ideas on how it could look on a funny note.

6) Furret Walk

Randomly coming into existence, this meme was always bound to come one day. The meme is just a simple YouTube video that blew up. In the video, Furret is seen walking on the Accumula Town theme remix. This further inspires people to create different versions of it, some are hour-long versions of the Furret walk, and some are Furret walking through several locations.

The cute face of Furret and the animation of its body bouncing as it walks fit in an amazing way with the joyful theme of Accumula Town. The whole thing is adorable to watch, and the Furret Walk meme looks wholesome as Furret walks through the community.

7) Youngster Joey

One of the first few memes to come out of the franchise, a very old contender to prove the test of time, is Youngster Joey. The NPC of Pokemon Gold and Silver, Youngster Joey’s gimmick, was calling out players and talking about his top-percentage Rattata, which later performs very weakly to anyone battling him.

Although there are numerous NPCs in every game, along with the Youngster Trainer Class, Youngster Joey climbs to the top because of his comical routine.

8) Jelly-Filled Donuts

Brock Jelly-Filled Donuts meme in the community (Image via Internet)

The dubbing of the Pokemon anime was handled by a company named 4Kids before The Pokemon Company started handling it by itself. The dubs done by 4Kids were sometimes controversial, mostly while rigorously localizing international foods.

Among several attempts, one stuck out with everyone as in the sequence, Brock held a pack of onigiri, which are Japanese rice balls, in his hand, and called them jelly-filled donuts. It sounds and looks like he is almost serious and trying to convince Ash that they are donuts in actuality.

9) So I Herd U Liek Mudkipz

Among the originators of Pokemon’s meme culture, this meme, although taken by cult fans as a classic, didn’t make many waves for casual and general fans. Originating from DeviantArt, So I Herd U Liek Mudkipz’s history dates back to 2004 when it was used as an invitation for new users in the MudKipClub group.

It is massively popular in the community right now, and on the 4Chan site, it has seen more and more traffic over time. The entire journey of this single meme turned the average fighter into a famous sensation for the franchise.

10) Surprised Pikachu

Pikachu almost acts as the face of the entire franchise, which is why we see new Pikachu memes always coming about on the internet. But the Surprised Pikachu has surpassed everything else in the franchise and has also penetrated the general public due to its use in versatile situations.

The meme is just a simple and blurry screenshot from the 10th episode of the anime. It looks like the franchise’s face, Pikachu, has a surprising emotion. Pairing the picture with a caption denoting a rather sarcastic reference made it bloom in the meme culture. Its popularity never seems to decrease as new memes are always seen using this Surprised Pikachu template.

