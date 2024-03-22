10 Pokemon Unite licenses every player needs to know how to play

In the ever-evolving arena of Pokemon Unite, understanding the strengths and strategies of key Pokemon is vital for both newcomers and veterans alike. This guide delves into ten indispensable Pokemon licenses, highlighting the unique roles and tactics that make them indispensable on the battlefield. Whether you're defending lanes, supporting teammates, or leading the charge, these Pokemon offer a diverse array of abilities suited to every playstyle.

10 essential Pokemon Unite licenses every player should master

1) Slowbro

Slowbro emerges as a quintessential choice for players keen on embracing the tank defender role, particularly excelling on the bottom path. What sets Slowbro apart is its remarkable durability and versatile moveset, including options like Surf or Scald for crowd control or damage and Amnesia for enhancing its tanking capabilities.

The trick to leveraging Slowbro’s full potential lies in securing the last hits with Water Gun during the laning phase, ensuring a swift level-up to unlock its game-changing abilities.

2) Crustle

As a formidable presence on the battlefield, Crustle thrives on setting up plays for the team. Its abilities, Rock Tomb and X-Scissor can disrupt opponents' formations and create openings for teammates. Crustle's recent buffs have solidified its position as a top-tier defender.

The key to excelling with Crustle involves strategic use of its moves from ambush points, especially the Tall Grass, to trap and stun opponents, making it an invaluable asset in team engagements.

3) Blastoise

Blastoise stands out for its adaptability, which makes it capable of playing defensively on the bottom path or offensively on the top lane and even jungling. Its diverse moveset, including options like Hydro Pump for damage or Rapid Spin for mobility, caters to various team needs.

Mastering Blastoise involves understanding its ability synergies, such as using Water Gun for last-hitting and managing cooldowns efficiently to maintain pressure on opponents. Blastoise's Unite Move in Pokemon Unite is a game-changer in team fights, capable of swinging the momentum in one's favor.

4) Trevenant

Following recent updates, Trevenant has risen as a flexible choice for both top and bottom paths, offering a range of strategic options through its move combinations. Whether disrupting enemy teams with Wood Hammer and Horn Leech or focusing on survival with Curse and Pain Split, Trevenant adapts to various playstyles.

Mastery of Trevenant involves selecting the right moveset for the match's demands and executing its abilities to disrupt and wear down opponents effectively.

5) Eldegoss

Eldegoss is pivotal in supporting allies and disrupting opponents with its healing and defensive abilities. Its versatility allows for either offensive pressure with Pollen Puff or enhanced defense with Cotton Guard, depending on the team's needs.

Mastering Eldegoss requires a balance between aggression and support, knowing when to heal allies and when to disrupt opponents, making it an indispensable member of any team.

6) Blissey

Blissey is a top-tier license in Pokemon Unite that epitomizes the support role with its unmatched healing abilities and a powerful Unite Move, potentially turning the tide of team battles. Its builds, focusing on Helping Hand or Soft-Boiled plus Egg Bomb, offer a mix of empowerment and disruption.

Success with Blissey hinges on strategic positioning to maximize its healing and protective abilities, ensuring allies remain in the fight longer and emerge victorious in engagements.

7) Hoopa

Hoopa introduces unique mobility and utility to the game, excelling particularly in the top lane but offering strategic advantages across the map. Its Hyperspace Hole ability for team relocations and a Unite Move that congregates allies for significant fights underscore its role in securing objectives and facilitating impactful plays.

Mastery of Hoopa involves understanding the optimal use of its mobility for aggressive plays and timely rescues, making it a key asset in coordinated team efforts.

8) Venusaur

Venusaur excels in delivering high damage from afar, with movesets like Solar Beam, Giga Drain, and Sludge Bomb offering both damage and durability. The choice of moves depends on the enemy composition and the match's dynamics, with Venusaur capable of impacting battles significantly with its ranged attacks and Unite Move.

Mastering Venusaur involves positioning to utilize its long-range attacks effectively while adapting its build to the game's flow.

9) Cinderace

As a prime auto-attack damage dealer, Cinderace shines in the Central Area, focusing on positioning and terrain to maximize its effectiveness. The key to Cinderace's success lies in leveraging vision and protection from teammates to unleash its damage potential safely.

Mastery involves understanding the balance between aggression and caution, ensuring Cinderace can contribute to team fights without being prematurely taken down.

10) Alolan Ninetales

Alolan Ninetales offers a potent mix of damage and crowd control right from the early game, thriving on the bottom path. Its Blizzard and Avalanche moveset can decisively impact lane dominance and secure objectives.

Mastering Alolan Ninetales involves effective use of its abilities for both offense and defense, ensuring it can maintain its presence and contribute throughout the match.

Success in Pokemon Unite is not just about individual prowess but also understanding and mastering a diverse set of Pokemon to adapt to any team composition or strategy.

Each of these ten licenses brings unique strengths to the table, and learning to leverage their abilities effectively can enhance your gameplay, strategy, and overall enjoyment of the game.

Whether defending, supporting, or leading the charge, these licenses are your key to becoming a versatile and invaluable team player.

