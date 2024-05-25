10 unlikeliest Pokemon to get a Mega Evolution in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Pokemon Legends Z-A will launch in 2025, and fans have started guessing which species might get to Mega Evolve in the game. Not all Pokemon have the potential to evolve to this form, as they must fulfill various requirements for that. Mega Evolution is a type of evolution where a creature undergoes a physical transformation, unlocking hidden strength and battle power.

If you like the idea of expecting the unexpected, then we have you covered. Here is a list of the 10 unlikeliest Pokemon to get a Mega Evolution form in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Hoppa, Pyroar, and eight other Pokemon will likely not get Mega Evolutions in Pokemon Legends Z-A

1) Talonflame

Talonflame (Image via TPC)

Although Talonflame is a great Fire and Flying-type Pokemon, one may assume it will not get a Mega Evolution in Pokemon Legends Z-A for several reasons. The first is that its base stat total (BST) is 499, and, if it becomes a Mega Pokemon, its BST might be less than 600. This won't be effective against even some Pseudo-Legendary Pokemon. Its Speed is impressive, but Talonflame is not a specialist in Physical or Special attacks.

So, what is the use of a Mega Talonflame in Pokemon Legends Z-A when it can't even go toe-to-toe against fake Legendaries? Of course, Talonflame is fantastic and deserves love, but the Paradox critter Ceruledge would be a much better pick.

2) Skarmory

Skarmory (Image via TPC)

Skarmory would not be a deserving candidate for a Mega Evolution in Pokemon Legends Z-A. It has resistance against a wide array of attacks, but it won't be a strong Mega-evolved Pokemon. Defensively, it is solid, but it's not an attacker. Its Special Attack stat is half the Physical Attack stat, and the latter is just 40.

Fans would love to see this Johto Pokemon evolving into its Mega Form in the new release. Unfortunately, this will likely not occur as it has a low base stat. Skarmory doesn't need a Mega Evolution form in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

3) Hawlucha

Hawlucha (Image via TPC)

It is okay for fans to think that Hawlucha should Mega evolve in Pokemon Legends Z-A. However, since the monster is only good at Attack and Speed, it would be weak as a Mega Pokemon. It doesn't have proper stat distribution and good Defense stats. Hawlucha is only good at Physical attacks.

Many Mega Pokemon can easily beat Legendaries and Mythicals, so if we had excellent typing and stat distribution for Hawlucha, we would have loved to see Mega Hawlucha in Pokemon Legends Z-A. Unfortunately, that is not the case.

4) Aegislash

Aegislash (Image via TPC)

Trainers would love to see deserving Mega Evolution forms in Pokemon Legends Z-A, and Aegislash does not qualify. The monster has two variants: Shield Forme and Blade Forme. Game Freak would likely avoid creating designs for these forms as they have Defense-focused stats.

Even though Aegislash is immune and resistant to many moves, giving it a Mega Evolution would be a bad decision. As a Blade Forme, it’s vulnerable on defense. However, as a Shield Forme, it’s offense capabilities are fragile. The only way to fix Aegislash's uneven power is it getting a new form that combines elements of the Balde and Shield variants. Both forms of Aegislash have the same ability called Stance Change.

If Mega Aegislash becomes available in Pokemon games, it would be an incredible defender but a weak attacker.

5) Pyroar

Pyroar (Image via TPC)

Pyroar has a male and a female form with distinct designs, but their battle power and stats are similar. It is not as popular as other Fire-type creatures, so the developers might not release a new Mega Form for Pyroar in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

A regular Pyroar has an impressive Special Attack and Speed. However, if it gets a Mega Evolution in Pokemon Legends Z-A, that would not be a useful addition. One can easily penetrate Standard Pyroar's defense using creatures with Physical or Special attacks. Moreover, its HP should have been slightly higher than 86 for it to be eligible for a new Mega version.

6) Druddigon

Druddigon (Image via TPC)

For several reasons, dinosaur-inspired Druddigon may not get a Mega Evolution in Pokemon Legends Z-A. Since it is just a solo Dragon-type Pokemon, it is not effective as a dual-type Pokemon. Moreover, Druddigon is just a one-stage Pokemon, and there are many other three-stage creatures from the mainline games that are more deserving of a Mega Evolution.

Dragon-type Druddigon has nice stats, but its Speed is just 48. This means that even if the entity launches a powerful hit at opponents, it takes time to land. Since timing is crucial in Pokemon battles, even a Mega Druddigon in Pokemon Legends Z-A will be a pain in the neck due to its Speed.

7) Zapdos

Zapdos (Image via TPC)

Zapdos is a Legendary Pokemon that debuted along with Articuno and Moltres during the launch of the Red and Blue titles. It is a dual Flying- and Electric-type Pokemon with Pressure and Static abilities. It is weak to only Ice and Rock-type attacks and immune to Ground-type moves.

This bird-like critter does not deserve a Mega Evolution in Pokemon Legends Z-A. The franchise has given fans a Galarian forme of Zapdos known as Galarian Zapdos, which is a dual Fighting- and Flying-type beast.

With a BST of 580, Zapdos is already powerful on its own. Hence, a new Mega form for the Pokemon in Pokemon Legends Z-A would be illogical. Mega Zapdos would be incredibly potent, with its battle stats equaling Groudon’s. Moreover, GameFreak would have to release two more Mega Evolution variants for the Legendary Bird Trio.

8) Mew

Mew (Image via TPC)

Despite being the last Pokemon registered in the Kanto Regional Pokedex, Mew may not be lucky enough to evolve into Mega Mew in Pokemon Legends Z-A. Its DNA was already extracted to create a more mighty form, Mewtwo, an artificial Pocket Monster who can battle powerhouses head-on without hesitation. It would be a grave error to give Mew a new form again.

Only one Mythical Pokemon knows how to trigger Mega Evolution, Diancie. Although this New Species Pokemon has a perfect stat spread, Mew won’t make the cut. Mew is one of the most elusive critters; trainers have to rely on trades to get it in many Pokemon games.

9) Buzzwole

Buzzwole (Image via TPC)

The Alolan Pokemon Buzzwole may not attain a Mega Evolution in Pokemon Legends Z-A. It is an Ultra Beast with Fighting- and Bug-type prowess. Buzzwole’s Physical Attack stat and Physical Defense stat is 139, but it is weak in Special Attack and Defense. Because of this, it will not be a good Mega Pokemon to use in competitive battle scenarios.

If Mega Buzzwole appears in Pokemon Legends Z-A, Flying-type STAB moves would easily defeat it. Also, it is not immune to any Pokemon moves, and its Special Attack as well as Special Defense stats are very low.

10) Hoopa

Unbound and Confined form of Hoopa (Image via TPC)

Hoopa may not evolve into Mega Hoopa in Pokemon Legends Z-A due to its existing Confined and Unbound forms. These forms are solid and don’t require Mega Evolutions. While Hoopa Confined is a dual Psychic- and Ghost-type Pokemon, Hoopa Unbound is a dual Dark- and Psychic-type entity. The former is vulnerable to Ghost- and Dark-type moves, and the latter is weak to Bug-type attacks.

In the anime, fans witnessed the destructive power of Unbound Hoppa. It is possible that if Hoopa gets a Mega Evolution in Pokemon Legends Z-A, its power might surpass the almighty Primal Groudon.